Mosaic marks 10th anniversary with 196-dish Lebanese mezze showcase

To mark ten years in Abu Dhabi, Mosaic Restaurant is celebrating through the very essence of its name — individual pieces brought together to create something greater than the sum of their parts. For its 10th anniversary, that philosophy has become an extraordinary culinary showcase: more than 196 varieties of Lebanese mezze, presented together as one remarkable table.

A mosaic is made of many distinct pieces, each with its own colour, character and form. Lebanon is much the same. Its culinary identity is shaped by the diversity of its regions, villages and family kitchens, each contributing its own flavours, techniques and stories.