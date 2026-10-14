Mosaic marks 10th anniversary with 196-dish Lebanese mezze showcase

Chef Hassana El Baroudi creates a masterpiece celebrating Lebanon’s culinary diversity
To mark ten years in Abu Dhabi, Mosaic Restaurant is celebrating through the very essence of its name — individual pieces brought together to create something greater than the sum of their parts. For its 10th anniversary, that philosophy has become an extraordinary culinary showcase: more than 196 varieties of Lebanese mezze, presented together as one remarkable table.
A mosaic is made of many distinct pieces, each with its own colour, character and form. Lebanon is much the same. Its culinary identity is shaped by the diversity of its regions, villages and family kitchens, each contributing its own flavours, techniques and stories.
For this anniversary, that diversity became the inspiration behind a single culinary composition. More than 196 mezza dishes — from beloved Lebanese classics to lesser-known regional specialities — were brought together, each retaining its own distinct identity, flavour, texture and character.
Behind the spectacle was an extensive process of research, preparation and coordination. Every dish demanded its own ingredients, technique and timing, requiring Mosaic's kitchen team to work with precision while preserving the authenticity that defines Lebanese cuisine.
For executive chef Hassana El Baroudi, the goal was never simply to fill a table with dishes; it was to tell a story through them: the story of Lebanon, of its extraordinary culinary diversity, and of Mosaic's own decade-long journey in Abu Dhabi.
The result is more than an anniversary celebration. It is a culinary interpretation of the Mosaic philosophy itself: 196 plus individual expressions of Lebanese flavour, brought together to form one unforgettable masterpiece.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.