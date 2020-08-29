Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) collected more than Dh1.05 million tons of waste from households, small commercial entities and farms in the first half of the year.
In a statement sent on Saturday, Tadweer said the waste had been collected and transported by companies contracted with Tadweer. The waste included municipal solid waste, bulky waste, green waste from residential areas and farms, animal waste from farms, construction and demolition waste collected, slaughterhouse waste and used tired.
Waste by sectors
In specific, there was 232,169 tons of waste from residential areas, farms and ranches, 238,955 tons of animal waste from animal farms, 526,007 tons of municipal solid waste, 28,833 tons of bulky waste, 14,223 tons of demolition and construction waste, 6,418 tons of animal carcasses, 6,052 tons of slaughterhouse and 2,386 tons of used tires.
Healthy environment
“Despite the unprecedented challenges faced by Tadweer in the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak, our teams have made remarkable achievements owing to their high level of preparedness to deal with any emergencies and protect public health and safety through ensuring a clean, healthy and safe environment in the emirate,” said Dr Salem Al Al Kaabi, director general at Tadweer.
Deploying a field team comprising 5,325 personnel, who were equipped with 987 vehicles and 153,000 containers, Tadweer handled an average of 178,150.27 tons of waste every month in the first half of this year.
In the process, the Tadweer’s street sweeping machines covered a total distance of 95,100 kilometres, and its waste bins were unloaded 4,112,675 times and washed 566,378 times every month.