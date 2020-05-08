The Dubai Police app now features an expanded list of online services Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police smart channels have seen a high level of usage from customers since the start of precautionary measures against COVID-19, an official has said.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director General of Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, said the total number of transactions processed through the Dubai Police website and application has reached 612,147 transactions since the start of the disinfection programme.

“Since the start of the implementation of the National Sterilisation Programme in Dubai on March 26, the Dubai Police application and website have seen high levels of usage from customers seeking to complete their transactions swiftly and easily,” Brig Al Razooqi said in a statement.

“From March 26 until May, 43,492 transactions were processed via the Dubai Police smart application and 113,781 processed through the website. That’s helped to reduce the number of customers at Dubai Police centres,” Brig Al Razooqi said.

Moreover, Brig Al Razooqi pointed out that using Dubai Police smart channels has contributed to a 38.5 per cent decrease in the number of in-person transactions across its customer happiness centres.

In 2020, Dubai Police’s customer happiness centres processed 76,061 transactions compared to 132,750 during the same period last year.

Payment of traffic fines

Dubai Police said 200,558 transactions, involving traffic fine payments completed via the Dubai Police smart app and website, were recorded between January 1 and May 3 this year.

These included 27,045 transactions processed during the National Sterilisation Programme.

Brig Al Razooqi said that the Police Eye service received 82,684 reports this year until May 3, including 8,479 reports during the National Sterilisation Programme.