Friday’s race kicked off early, with the start flag being dropped at 7am. The route was a 120km in length and made more challenging by the high winds blowing across the Emirates. Despite the conditions, Mirza decided to join the early breakaway with five other riders and stayed away until the group was eventually reeled back in with 5km to go. Despite the extra effort he expended being outside of the peloton for much of the race, the World Tour rider used his experience and talent to out sprint the bunch and earn another trophy for his ever-growing collection.