Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai has earned Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its internationally recognised standards.
Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai underwent a rigorous on-site survey last month. During the survey, a Joint Commission International expert surveyor evaluated compliance with ambulatory care standards related to a variety of areas, including the International Patient Safety Goals, patient assessment and care, anaesthesia and surgical care, medication management, patient and family education, quality improvement, infection prevention and control, governance and leadership, facility management, staff qualifications and education, and information management.
To receive accreditation from Joint Commission International is a true testament to our vision to be the finest eye hospital in the region and our mission to continuously operate to the highest clinical standards, said Elhadi Hassan, Managing Director of Moorfields Eye Hospitals UAE. “Employees from across the organisation worked together to implement approaches and strategies to improve all areas of quality and the outcome is a testament to the hard work of every individual in the organisation, and one that we are proud of.”
Dr Ammar Safar, Medical Director at Moorfields Eye Hospitals UAE, said the accreditation was a testament to the superb-quality service provided at Moorfields. “I was thrilled to see the decision by the Joint Commission International awarding Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai its seal of approval without any findings. This JCI certification has certainly raised the bar for us to continue our work and affirm our commitment to the highest standard of patient safety and outstanding outcomes.”
Maha Aboughali, Business Development and Marketing Director, Moorfields Eye Hospital, UAE, added: “We are proud of the standards of excellence adopted by Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, which fall directly in line with Vision 2021 of the UAE, to be at the forefront in providing healthcare of the highest international standards for citizens and residents. Receiving accreditation from the Joint Commission International is one of our many goals and aspirations in our quest to solidify our position as a world-leading provider of eye care in the region.”
To learn more, visit Moorfields.ae