Al Ansari Exchange says move is in support of victims in the Philippines

Taal Volcano eruption from Anilao, Batangas Image Credit: Facebook/Kenji Cheow

Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has announced that it has waived the money transfer fees across all of its branches, for money donations being sent to relief organisations in the Philippines.

The move is part of the company’s efforts to support victims of the Taal volcano eruption, which forced thousands of local residents to evacuate their homes, causing a massive displacement of residents in affected villages.