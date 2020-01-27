Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has announced that it has waived the money transfer fees across all of its branches, for money donations being sent to relief organisations in the Philippines.
The move is part of the company’s efforts to support victims of the Taal volcano eruption, which forced thousands of local residents to evacuate their homes, causing a massive displacement of residents in affected villages.
Rashed Al Ansari, General Manager of Al Ansari Exchange, said, “This initiative reflects our solidarity for the Philippines and its people with the aim to support the ongoing relief efforts and provide assistance to those affected by this crisis. Through our branches that spread across the UAE, donors can send and donate money to Filipino relief organisations like the BDO Foundation, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation and Philippine’s Red Cross, without paying remittance fees.”