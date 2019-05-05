Fire reportedly started in one of the ceilings of the saunas of the hotel

Dubai:

Update: Dubai Police tweeted that three people suffered minor injuries due to smoke, and that the fire started because of an electric fault in the sauna room.

A minor fire erupted at Gevora Hotel, the world’s tallest hotel, on Shaikh Zayed Road on Sunday night.

A Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson confirmed to Gulf News that the fire started at around 7.40pm at the ceiling of one of the saunas in the hotel.

Hotel guests were evacuated and there were no reports of injuries, the spokesperson said. He said the fire was extinguished immediately.

Though there are currently no visible signs of a blaze, there is a faint smell of smoke.

Firefighters from Al Etihad Fire station responded to the blaze, along with other emergency responders who cordoned off the 1,168-feet hotel, which opened its doors in February 2018.

The road outside of the hotel was also closed to cars. Firefighters could be seen entering the property.

A hotel receptionist confirmed the incident to Gulf News: “There was a fire but no one was harmed. People were evacuated immediately.”