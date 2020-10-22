Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence controlled a minor fire that occurred in the Industrial Area 2 in Sharjah on Thursday afternoon, said Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi , Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence
A Civil Defence crew swung into action to extinguish the fire in a warehouse containing auto spare parts .
A report was received at the operations room on Thursday aftternoon, stating that a fire had occurred in the Industrial Area 2. The fire was promptly brought under control in ten minutes with no casualties.
The cooling process is underway at the warehouse.