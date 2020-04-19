The company requests people in the UAE to stick together and make an effort to stay apart

The difference between Coronavirus and others is that to defeat this virus we require a collective human spirit Video Credit: Supplied

The battle against Covid-19 will likely be the first ever war in which our power through coming together leads to victory.

As national GDPs drop, unemployment levels rise and the world moves into isolation, on the face of it, it is a catastrophe.

But the world has not ended. In 1918, H1N1 infected 27 per cent of the global population with a resulting official death toll of 40 to 50 million people and estimates of 100 million.

In the years since then, we have endured multiple outbreaks of bird flu, influenza and Ebola, resulting in mass contagion and deaths.

But since then the world has become significantly more connected by technology, advancing our communication.

The difference between Coronavirus and others is that to defeat this virus we require a collective human spirit.

The world has united like never before, as we communicate from our laptops and mobiles while staying in our homes.

Our streets will remain silent, roads quiet, offices closed, parks, gyms and pools empty. But despite being apart, we are more together than ever.

Lockdown is incredibly difficult and stressful, but it will awaken a genuine appreciation for authentic, human connection.

And if we know anything about human spirit, it’s that during adversity we unite to become more powerful than the individual sum of our parts.

So let us be a little kinder to everyone while showing no soft spot to the virus.

Let’s celebrate the fact that people have come together, and that private and public companies have done their part too. Many businesses have found new ways to help people based on their change in human needs.

Ultimately our lives have already changed, and will change forever.

One day soon the sun will rise as it does every day, and we will open our doors to walk out into a brighter future.