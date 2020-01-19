Dubai: On Saturday, January 18, Harry and his wife, Meghan, announced they will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. They have dropped their royal highness title and the couple announced they were stepping back from senior roles in Britain’s royal family as they couple, with their son Archie will spend more time in North America.
The family is looking to spend a more independent life and not one bound by rules and regulations set for the British royal family.
Harry and Megan plan to repay taxpayers for renovations made to their home near Windsor Castle, and give up public financial support.
They plan to repay the estimated 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) from taxpayer funds spent to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home. They moved into the house nine months ago, according to the U.K. Press Association. Since they have given up their royal duties, they will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.
We asked Brits living in the UAE what they make of the decision. Here's a look at what they had to say.
Pouya Parsafar, 50
Personally it is very sad. Harry is very young. I don’t think the decision is well thought through. Harry is being influenced by his wife, Megan. Megan is not experienced in any of this. She should have been more prepared before joining the royal family.
My opinion is that Megan has influenced Harry into taking this decision and that is very sad indeed. They should consider Archie’s life. Imagine he does not get the royal title. Personally, Harry has had a rough childhood and Megan was a trigger for him to make such a big move. I wish his father, brother and royal family members had guided him in the right way.
Natalie Barr, 27
I believe as a young independent family, they should have the freedom to make their own choices. Indeed, I also believe the UK press are intrusive and that will undoubtedly have influenced their decision. As a new mum myself I feel for Megan being constantly judged for every move she makes - this is a special time and being continually frowned apon must be difficult in itself. Finally, if they make that choice, they should not have any source of future funding from the UK tax payer.
Alexandra Saikkonen-Williams, 33
As a Brit I am disappointed by the decision. As a royal and as part of the monarchy, you don’t get to choose whether you are a royal or not. You are just born into it. And he must have respected that. You have to abide by rules that are dictated by an entire nation – not by yourself. It is very disappointing that somebody born with such a massive privilege is giving it all up – rejecting it effectively. It seems he was already preparing for this day. He married a woman who was divorced, a non-British. Megan has not spent her life and childhood amidst royals – so it is wrong to expect her to know it all.
Ruth Bell, 36
It’s a shame they’re giving up their titles as Harry and Meghan have given the royal family a younger following and a fresh outlook but Harry is doing what he feels is best to protect his family and doesn’t what his family caught up in situations similar to what his mother had to go through; which resulted in her early death. Ultimately, I’m sure we would all do the same to protect our loved ones and I wish them all the best.
Matthew Keene, 55
I feel a little a sorry for Harry. As a lower ranking royal he had found a the right balance between royal duty and a personal life until Meghan came into it. The union of Meghan and Harry is a disaster. As an actress with narcissism in her DNA she has destroyed the ability for Harry to continue being a useful and likeable face of the Royal family. The queen is right to insist on a “hard Megxit” as the British public would not be able to accept any middle ground on this topic. Meghan has probably scored an own-goal since I’ll bet she was hoping to play herself in The Crown Season 5.