Britain's Harry and Meghan with their son Archie in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: On Saturday, January 18, Harry and his wife, Meghan, announced they will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. They have dropped their royal highness title and the couple announced they were stepping back from senior roles in Britain’s royal family as they couple, with their son Archie will spend more time in North America.

The family is looking to spend a more independent life and not one bound by rules and regulations set for the British royal family.

Harry and Megan plan to repay taxpayers for renovations made to their home near Windsor Castle, and give up public financial support.

They plan to repay the estimated 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) from taxpayer funds spent to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home. They moved into the house nine months ago, according to the U.K. Press Association. Since they have given up their royal duties, they will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

Royal Rota Picture Andy Stenning Daily Mirror Prince Harry and Megan Markle at Nottingham Academy where they met Head teachers from the Academy, pupils as well Full Effect staff and mentors Image Credit: AP

We asked Brits living in the UAE what they make of the decision. Here's a look at what they had to say.

Pouya Parsafar, 50

Personally it is very sad. Harry is very young. I don’t think the decision is well thought through. Harry is being influenced by his wife, Megan. Megan is not experienced in any of this. She should have been more prepared before joining the royal family.

My opinion is that Megan has influenced Harry into taking this decision and that is very sad indeed. They should consider Archie’s life. Imagine he does not get the royal title. Personally, Harry has had a rough childhood and Megan was a trigger for him to make such a big move. I wish his father, brother and royal family members had guided him in the right way.

Natalie Barr, 27

I believe as a young independent family, they should have the freedom to make their own choices. Indeed, I also believe the UK press are intrusive and that will undoubtedly have influenced their decision. As a new mum myself I feel for Megan being constantly judged for every move she makes - this is a special time and being continually frowned apon must be difficult in itself. Finally, if they make that choice, they should not have any source of future funding from the UK tax payer.

Seated left to right) Prince George, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; Prince Louis; Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte. (Standing left to right) Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex; Megan, the Duchess of Sussex; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Carole and Michael Middleton, Pippa Matthews, James Matthews and James Middleton. Image Credit: AP

Alexandra Saikkonen-Williams, 33

As a Brit I am disappointed by the decision. As a royal and as part of the monarchy, you don’t get to choose whether you are a royal or not. You are just born into it. And he must have respected that. You have to abide by rules that are dictated by an entire nation – not by yourself. It is very disappointing that somebody born with such a massive privilege is giving it all up – rejecting it effectively. It seems he was already preparing for this day. He married a woman who was divorced, a non-British. Megan has not spent her life and childhood amidst royals – so it is wrong to expect her to know it all.

Ruth Bell, 36

It’s a shame they’re giving up their titles as Harry and Meghan have given the royal family a younger following and a fresh outlook but Harry is doing what he feels is best to protect his family and doesn’t what his family caught up in situations similar to what his mother had to go through; which resulted in her early death. Ultimately, I’m sure we would all do the same to protect our loved ones and I wish them all the best.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool Image Credit: REUTERS

Matthew Keene, 55