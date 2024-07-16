Abu Dhabi: The world’s top anti-terrorism monitoring group has appointed an Emirati police officer to address money laundering, terrorism financing and weapons proliferation at the international level.

Major Saad Ahmed Al Marzouqi, director of the International Case Requests Branch at the Criminal Investigations Directorate, has joined the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) International Co-operation Review Group.

This marks the first time an Emirati expert has been appointed to this team, highlighting the global reputation of the UAE law enforcement.

Major Al Marzouqi’s role will involve supporting countries with strategic deficiencies in their frameworks for combating these financial crimes. He will participate in the FATF’s joint group mission for Africa and the Middle East, evaluating an African country’s action plan.

Hamid Al Zaabi, director general of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, applauded Major Al Marzouqi’s appointment and emphasised the UAE’s commitment to international efforts against financial crimes. Al Zaabi noted that the UAE has invested heavily in developing human capital in this field through comprehensive training programmes.

He said the appointment of Major Al Marzouqi represents a model that demonstrates the high standards imposed by law enforcement agencies and authorities in the UAE.

Major Al Marzouqi praised the role of the Executive Office for Countering Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, as a leading authority at the national level and a guarantee in combating financial crimes in the UAE, and praised the Office’s efforts in developing Emirati cadres and building human capabilities.

Major Al Marzouqi expressed pride in his appointment, describing it as a testament to the international reputation and professional excellence of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

What is FAFT?

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. It sets international standards that aim to prevent these illegal activities and the harm they cause to society.

It is an intergovernmental organisation founded in 1989 on the initiative of the G7 to develop policies to combat money laundering and to maintain certain interest. In 2001, its mandate was expanded to include terrorism financing.