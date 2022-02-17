Mediclinic Parkview Hospital has treated the first Alzheimer’s patient outside the US with the new biological therapy Aducanumab, a breakthrough in the treatment of the disease. Alzheimer’s disease affects the memory and causes personality changes in adults, particularly in their late 50s to 60s, with a second spike later beyond 70 years of age. Among dementia-related illnesses, Alzheimer’s accounts for 40-50 per cent of the cases worldwide. In the MENA region alone, the estimated prevalence is currently 6 per cent of all seniors above 60 years of age. Genetic factors play a role, as does lifestyle, levels of education and cognitive exercises in middle and later life.
This new form of treatment that has become available may, in the right circumstances and early in the disease process, modify the disease’s progression or even halt the degenerative process. The treatment requires screening to determine the causation of the memory and works specifically for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
“This novel treatment is the first commercially available medication designed to fix the underlying problem in Alzheimer’s disease,” says Dr Derk Krieger, Consultant Neurologist at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital.
David Jelley, Hospital Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, adds, “Dementia presents various physical, psychological, social and economic challenges, not only for those suffering the disease but for their families, friends and carers. We are incredibly proud of Dr Krieger and his team’s tireless efforts to drive the latest treatment protocols while raising awareness in the Middle East.”
A screening programme is being developed for the UAE with memory clinics providing expertise in screening, counselling and treating patients with this new therapy. The treatment is, of course, not without risks and its use needs to be carefully indicated, however it represents Mediclinic’s ongoing pursuit to lessen the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s disease and lead the effort in the treatment of patients with suspected Alzheimer’s disease in the region.