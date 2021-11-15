Image Credit: Supplied

Mediclinic Middle East announced the acquisition of Bourn Hall Fertility Centre in the Middle East and North Africa from TVM Capital Healthcare, following an initial acquisition of 30 per cent in December 2018.

As pioneers of IVF with the first successful IVF procedure in 1978, Bourn Hall is synonymous with IVF and its founder, Professor Robert Edwards, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2010 for the invention of IVF.

Over the past few years, Mediclinic has widened its strategy from a focus on acute hospital care to include the wider continuum of care, with a vision of being the partner of choice that people trust for all their healthcare needs at all stages of their life. This, of course, includes IVF, which complements not only Mediclinic’s highly regarded maternity services, but its newly launched precision and genetic medicine service.

“As an established and recognised brand, closely associated with high-quality care and excellent results, Bourn Hall matches Mediclinic’s own core purpose to enhance the quality of life, while upholding the highest standards of clinical governance and ethical behaviour,” says David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East. “The opportunity to acquire such a company to enhance our offering across the continuum of care was extremely attractive and we look forward to working with Bourn Hall’s staff and patients to further develop the service and grow the business across the UAE, beginning with the imminent opening of a new clinic in Abu Dhabi.



“For existing patients of Bourn Hall, absolutely nothing will change, and their treatment plan, costs and care team will remain the same. They can continue to expect the highest level of quality care with exceptional outcomes, and we very much look forward to working with them to realise their dreams.”