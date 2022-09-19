Mediclinic Middle East has launched Enhance, its new aesthetics and wellness brand and first standalone clinic for these types of treatments. Located in Perfumery & Co, Fashion Avenue, in the heart of The Dubai Mall, Enhance by Mediclinic offers a full range of services and technologies in the fields of aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, energy-based technology, aesthetic gynaecology, aesthetic dentistry and lifestyle-related treatments.
Enhance by Mediclinic has been designed with the modern man and woman in mind. Its interior is an oasis of calm and tranquility, but with cutting-edge treatments provided by internationally renowned doctors and therapists who are all in-demand experts in their particular fields.
As is the case with all facilities under the Mediclinic name, clients can expect the highest standards of clinical expertise and safety, but in an environment that is far removed from a traditional medical setting.
“The launch of Enhance is the culmination of many months of planning, and we are delighted with the end result,” says David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East. “Enhance is the first cosmetics clinic in The Dubai Mall and offers high-end, expert treatments to a clientele that appreciates quality results, reliability, accessibility and a superior level of customer experience, which truly sets itself apart from anything else that is currently available in the market.”
For more information or to book an appointment, call 800-ENHANCE (3642623) or visit www.enhancebymediclinic.ae