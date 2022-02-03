The latest trend and talk of the town in the interior industry is maximalism. Keeping in line with global trends, it is time to think outside the box and leave the days of less-is-more behind and embrace the more-is-more approach this year.

There has been a recent resurgence of maximalism with a traditional mindset and millennial vibe, which brings back the bright, bold, and glamorous decors and furnishings in the market.

Chattels & More has curated its latest line of vibrant and eclectic furnishings and accessories, keeping in mind the maximalism approach to suit the aesthetics of popular themes like boho, art deco, English country and more. This gives every individual the opportunity to find something that pertains to their own unique style. Now is the time to step outside of your comfort zone and create a constantly evolving space that includes all the things that you love and that exude your personality, bringing your vision to life.

Kartune 194 Corner Sofa with Right Chaise, White (Dh26,775)

If you are looking for a monotone feature in your home, then this is your best pick to set the tone right. This cosy and comfy chaise brings effortless style together with modern aesthetics to bring your maximal living room area vibe to life.

Coffee Table Rome Gold (Dh3,543)

This gorgeous golden table is a statement piece that will bring any room to life.

Deco Figurine Welcome Guests Gold Big (Dh7,165)

If you want to experiment with art and take it a step further, then this piece will definitely be a winner. It is elegant, subtle and will make your coffee table or side table look exquisite. You can match it with a black and gold theme, art deco style.

Shelf Modena Solid Wood Metal (Dh7,504)

Books always light up a person’s mood and a room too. Showcase your book collection on this solid wood shelf and add a personal touch.

Frame Exotic Plants (Dh1,023)

Embrace boho with this exotic piece of art that will bring any area of your home to life.

Deco Figurine Sitting Cat Audrey Black (Dh259)

This is perfect for all the cat lovers out there. This figurine will add character to your home and feel like a part of the family.

Picture Frame Art Lady in Red (Dh961)

If you want to add a pop of colour and make a statement, then this art piece is for you. Bring a dramatic element to your home and don’t be afraid to push the envelope.

Cushion Abstract Lady Face (Dh267)

Maximalism is all about a pop of colour and vibrancy, and this cushion is all about that. Eye-catching and quirky, it will grab everyone’s attention.

Carpet Toska Ochre (Dh1,838)

This rug is subtle and unique, adding a third dimension to any space you add it to.

Whether you enjoy the intense, vibrant flow of colours and patterns or prefer to take inspiration from soft and more subtle furnishings, you can surf the Chattels & More website from the comfort of your home. Its extensive range of products allows you to paint a balance of aesthetics and function in your home with tropical artworks to match deep undertones, as well as a wide variety of exquisite bookends, rustic coffee tables, colourful rugs, fancy accessories, luxurious figurines, and a lot more.

Make your home your safe haven with feelings of cosy contentment and well-being with the maximalist approach.