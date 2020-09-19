2,486 fines were also issued to people who violated COVID-19 protocol in UAE

Sharjah police have arrested a man who violated COVID-19 quarantine rule. Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police arrested a COVID-19 patient for breaching mandatory quarantine rules.

The patient violated COVID-19 preventive rules despite being infected with the virus, endangering his life and that of others, Sharjah Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Brigadier Dr Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations at Sharjah police said the patient has been put under quarantine and legal action has been initiated againsst him.

Hefty fine

Brigadier Al Naour who is also Head of the Executive Committee of Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management in the emirate, said: “ The man was arrested because he did not follow quarantine rules and endganger other people including his family members. He has now been sent back to quarantine with strict monitoring.

As per the UAE Attorney General’s Resolution No. 38 of 2020 on the list of violations and administrative sanctions for non-compliance with precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, a fine of Dh50,000 is imposed on a person for failing to adhere to quarantine instructions.

“Safety of the society is a major priority. Police won’t stand still with violators who endanger the lives of others,” added Brig Al Naour.

COVID-19 violations in Sharjah

Meanwhile, Sharjah Police caughter 2,437 people between September 1 to 15 for violating COVID-19 guidelines. The move was part of the campaign to prevent violations in a bid to curb COVID-19 spread.

“Some 2,486 fines were also issued issued against people who committed 26 types of violations. The most common violations is not wearing masks and complying with safety distances in closed public places like shopping malls or in public transport,” he said.