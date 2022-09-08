This back-to-school season, look no further than Asus BR1100C. It serves as an ideal learning companion for students of all ages with a tough, innovative and modular design that is made to last.

Asus BR1100C can withstand the hard knocks of daily academic life, making it one of the toughest laptops around. It comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade reliability with countless features helping to reinforce this build quality. Dense rubber bumpers surround the lid and keyboard sections to dampen or absorb knocks whereas the lid surface and undersides of the laptop have a 3D-textured, scratch-resistant finish to improve grip. The laptop’s keyboard is also spill-resistant against up to 330cc of liquid and overall, the machine is reinforced with metal for adequate strength.

Image Credit: Supplied

Aside from this, the laptop has a bright LED indicator integrated into its top cover. This allows teachers to understand how the machine is performing at a glance. For example, the light being on suggests normal operation, slow blinking indicates less than 20 per cent battery remaining whereas fast blinking means the laptop has no WiFi or 4G connection.

Being a student’s ideal laptop, it is also important for the Asus BR1100C to stay up to date with technology. This is where its unique modular design comes into the picture, which allows the laptop to be easily upgraded or repaired. An anti-falling screw design keeps screws from falling from the D-part during repairs or upgrades making for a more convenient experience.

TUV Rheinland certified display

Up front, Asus BR1100C features an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen with a 1,366x768 resolution and wide viewing angles. With a dedicated low-blue light mode, anti-flicker technology and TUV Rheinland certification, any harmful effect of blue light and display blinking is greatly reduced.

If you opt for Asus BR1100C, you also get touchscreen support, which means you will be able to take advantage of the MPP garaged stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Given the laptop’s 360-degree hinge, you can use the display and stylus combination in various ways. Study in tent mode or flip the machine into laptop mode to complete an assignment.

World-facing camera

Image Credit: Supplied

In addition to its convenient design and form, Asus BR1100C sports a special world-facing camera located just above the keyboard for ease of use when held in portrait mode. It is a 13MP camera that can capture detailed recordings whenever you want. This is on top of the laptop’s web camera, which features Asus’ exceptional AI noise-reducing technology. In combination with AI noise cancellation, you get an experience tailor-made for remote learning and conferencing. Whenever you are not using the web camera, you can also disable it via its shield for instant privacy.

Power and connectivity

To ensure you stay on top of workloads, Asus BR1100C comes with Windows 11 Pro support, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. It also has an additional SSD slot for optional storage of up to 1TB. As far as wired connectivity goes, the laptop sports the latest Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with support for high-speed data transfers and USB Power Delivery. You also find an Ethernet port, a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a microSD card reader and an HDMI 2.0 port. Beyond the wires, the laptop has support for both WiFi 6 and 4G. Thanks to its 42Wh battery, you can also expect up to 10 hours of battery backup from the device.

