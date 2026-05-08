LuLu Daily opens new Baniyas West Store

LuLu Daily brings high-quality retail closer to residential communities
Baniyas West has welcomed a new neighbourhood retail destination with the opening of Lulu Daily Baniyas West on May 6, reinforcing LuLu Group’s continued focus on accessible, community-centric shopping experiences across the UAE.
The newly opened store is designed to cater to the daily needs of residents, offering a wide selection of essential products in a compact and easy-to-navigate format. With convenience at its core, Lulu Daily Baniyas West brings together food, household necessities, and lifestyle essentials under one roof, reducing the need for multiple shopping trips.
Shoppers can explore a dedicated Fresh Food section featuring fruits and vegetables selected for quality and freshness, alongside a fully stocked Supermarket area offering groceries, snacks, beverages, and pantry staples. The store also includes a comprehensive Household range, providing practical items that support day-to-day living.
In addition to grocery and home essentials, the outlet caters to students and professionals through its Stationery section, which offers school, office, and creative supplies. Customers looking to stay connected will find a variety of Mobiles and Accessories, while the Electricals & more category includes useful products tailored to modern household needs.
According to representatives, the opening of Lulu Daily Baniyas West reflects the brand’s strategy of bringing high-quality retail closer to residential communities. The store layout emphasises speed, accessibility, and ease of shopping, with clearly defined sections and attentive customer service aimed at enhancing the overall experience.
Local residents have already begun to benefit from the added convenience, particularly those seeking a reliable option for quick daily purchases without travelling long distances. The store’s presence is also expected to contribute positively to the neighbourhood by creating employment opportunities and supporting day-to-day community life.
With its launch, LuLu Daily Baniyas West positions itself as a practical and dependable shopping hub, offering freshness, variety, and value right in the heart of the community.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.