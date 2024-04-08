Dubai: During the last days of this Ramadan, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai has shared images captured from space by KhalifaSat, showcasing the architectural splendour of some of the biggest mosques across the UAE.

KhalifaSat is one of the world’s most technologically advanced remote sensing observation satellites and the first one to be 100 per cent designed and manufactured in the UAE.

As the month of fasting draws to a close on Monday or Tuesday (depending on moon sighting), these images serve as a reminder of the cultural heritage and spiritual significance of mosques in the UAE, reaffirming the country’s commitment to promoting tolerance, unity, and peace.

Three of the four mosques whose images have been shared so far have been named in honour of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In a tribute to Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage, MBRSC shared an awe-inspiring space snapshot of the white Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

“This image, taken by KhalifaSat, shows the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi - one of the world’s largest and most beautiful mosques, featuring a blend of various Islamic architectural styles,” MBRSC said in its post on social media platform X.

Another image features the Sharjah Mosque and its sprawling gardens, covering an impressive area of 2 million square feet. KhalifaSat’s lens captures the intricate details and serene beauty of this architectural marvel. As the largest mosque in the emirate, it can accommodate up to 25,000 worshippers.

“This photo, captured by KhalifaSat, highlights the architectural beauty of Sharjah Mosque and its gardens, which span a total area of 2 million square feet,” MBRSC’s post said.

Another photo shared by MBRSC depicts the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah. “This Islamic and cultural centre can accommodate up to 28,000 worshipers,” MBRSC stated while paying tributes to the grandeur of the Islamic architecture.

MBRSC also shared a photo of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ajman, which is characterised by its beautiful architecture and surrounding greenery. It is expected that the space centre would share images of some of the biggest mosques from the remaining emirates captured by KhalifaSat in the coming days.

Views from Khalifa Sat

Apart from showcasing the architectural brilliance of these mosques, these images also highlight the technological prowess of KhalifaSat, the UAE’s flagship satellite. Through its advanced imaging capabilities, KhalifaSat continues to provide unparalleled views of the nation’s landmarks, offering a unique perspective from space.

Since its launch in 2018, the first Emirati-built satellite has been capturing breathtaking views across the Arab region. KhalifaSat’s lens has unveiled the stunning beauty of Dubai’s artificial islands and skyscrapers, while also showcasing the unique landscape and architecture of various GCC countries.

Holiest mosques

Meanwhile, Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for youth Affairs and UAE astronaut - who conducted the longest Arab space mission on the International Space Station (ISS) last year - shared images of two most important mosques for all Muslims.

“In these final 10 days of Ramadan, I wish everyone good health and blessings. Sharing these two photos I took during my space mission: the first of Masjid Al Haram in Holy Mecca, and the second of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina,” he said in his post.

Dr Al Neyadi spent last Ramadan aboard the ISS, sharing dates and Emirati culture with his fellow astronauts.

He had shared a video showing stunning night views of Mecca and Madina from the orbital laboratory over 400km above Earth, to mark the holy night of Laylat Al Qadr in April last year.