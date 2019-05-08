Ramadan at Burj Khalifa tower Image Credit: Screenshot/ Burj Khalifa Twitter

Dubai: The Burj Khalifa tower is putting on a special light show to mark the observance of Ramadan, which officially kicked off in the UAE last Monday.

The structure’s LED lights have just been programmed to illuminate the world’s tallest tower with the traditional symbols of Ramadan, including the crescent moon, eight-pointed star and mosque.

The show is projected onto the world’s largest display screen every night and visitors in Dubai Mall or Downtown Burj Khalifa can catch it at 7:45 and 9:45pm from Sunday through Wednesday, with two additional shows at 8:45 and 10:45 from Thursday through Saturday.

The nightly light shows on the Burj Khalifa are one of the highlights of the visit of every visitor in Downtown or Dubai Mall.

The world’s largest shopping centre welcomed 22 million visitors during the first three months of the year alone, and over 80 million for the past five consecutive years.