LIMÉ widens its GCC range with menswear launch

LIMÉ Man and a UAE app mark the latest stage in its regional expansion since 2023 entry
LIMÉ has launched its menswear line across the GCC, adding a new category to its regional offering as the fashion brand continues to expand its retail and digital presence.
Initially available online, LIMÉ Man will make its physical retail debut in the UAE at the brand’s upcoming store in The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.
LIMÉ started in the region with one store in Dubai Hills Mall in the UAE in November 2023 and has since expanded to five stores across the UAE, including locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as well as one store in Bahrain.
Along with the regional launch of LIMÉ Man, the brand has also introduced a dedicated LIMÉ mobile app in the UAE, bringing its Women, Man and Kids collections together on one platform. The two additions signal the brand’s intention to broaden both its audience and the ways in which customers can shop its collections.
Designed for men moving between work, formal occasions and more relaxed settings, LIMÉ Man combines clean, modern silhouettes with more enduring wardrobe essentials. One strand of the collection explores innovative fabrics and distinctive details; another focuses on refined pieces suited to the office, formal events and the many occasions in between.
The range extends beyond clothing to offer what the brand describes as a complete wardrobe. Sharp single-breasted suits sit alongside cotton T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans and trousers in versatile cuts, and cotton bomber jackets. Leather loafers, lace-up boots, undergarments and suede shopper bags complete the offering.
Founded in Russia in 2008, LIMÉ interprets major runway and fashion trends quickly, turning them into wearable clothing and offering them at competitive prices. Clothing, footwear and accessories are developed as parts of the same wardrobe rather than as separate purchases, allowing customers to assemble a complete look within the brand.
Quality materials and comfortable cuts are central to that proposition. The collections span everyday essentials, occasion wear and modest fashion, catering to a broad audience rather than a narrowly defined fashion niche.
In the UAE and GCC, LIMÉ is aimed at both national and expatriate consumers, from students to professionals across different life stages and lifestyles. The breadth reflects a market in which customers move between different cultures, dress codes, climates and occasions, often within the same week.
Since its launch in 2023, the brand has expanded considerably across the UAE. LIMÉ now operates stores at Dubai Hills Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall and City Centre Mirdif, in addition to locations at Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. Its Women's collections are available across its current UAE network while Kids' collections are only available at the Yas Mall store and across online platforms and the app.
The brand entered Bahrain last year with a store at Marassi Galleria, extending its physical footprint into a second GCC market.
Its digital reach is already wider. LIMÉ operates e-commerce platforms serving the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, giving the brand access to customers in markets where it does not yet have the same level of physical retail coverage.
The new UAE app builds on that online network. Customers can use it to browse new capsules and collections, explore looks assembled by LIMÉ stylists and save items to a wishlist. An AI-powered Size Assistant is intended to help users identify a suitable fit, addressing one of the most persistent challenges in online fashion retail.
The company plans to continue investing in both physical and digital retail as it develops its presence in the region. Its future growth is expected to combine additional stores with a broader online ecosystem, while its collections continue to evolve around the preferences and lifestyles of GCC customers.
Shop LIMÉ collections at dedicated stores in UAE, online at ae.lime-shop.com, and through the new UAE app.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.