LIMÉ widens its GCC range with menswear launch

LIMÉ has launched its menswear line across the GCC, adding a new category to its regional offering as the fashion brand continues to expand its retail and digital presence.

Initially available online, LIMÉ Man will make its physical retail debut in the UAE at the brand’s upcoming store in The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

LIMÉ started in the region with one store in Dubai Hills Mall in the UAE in November 2023 and has since expanded to five stores across the UAE, including locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as well as one store in Bahrain.

Along with the regional launch of LIMÉ Man, the brand has also introduced a dedicated LIMÉ mobile app in the UAE, bringing its Women, Man and Kids collections together on one platform. The two additions signal the brand’s intention to broaden both its audience and the ways in which customers can shop its collections.