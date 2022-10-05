Asus ExpertCenter E5 AiO 24 is the world’s only business-ready PC with an optional second, outward-facing touchscreen for two-way interaction called VeriView. Building on this exceptional functionality, the desktop features powerful internals, high-speed connectivity and enterprise-grade privacy security features making for a no-compromise solution for forward-thinking businesses.

VeriView

Compared with other AiO products, the biggest feature of the ExpertCenter E5 AiO 24 is Asus VeriView, which is a 5.65-inch secondary screen on the back of the device that can be used for displaying images in retail stores. Via this, interaction between clients becomes more convenient without the need for an additional screen on the side. Certain use cases for this include business branding, image advertising, QR code displaying and text sharing.

Asus has taken this to the next level on the device, merging its hardware solutions with a solid suite of software features. The 12MP or IR camera with an optional privacy shield is great for video calling and for serving as a safe login solution. For businesses, Asus’ Control Center allows for efficient IT management whereas the myAsus software serves as a one-stop solution that enables you to easily monitor how your system is performing.

Height-adjustable stand

The ergonomic stand on Asus ExpertCenter E5 AiO 24 enables tilt, swivel and height adjustments for perfect viewing positions. It gives you the freedom to use your display at any angle, so whether sitting at a desk or standing to serve customers, you’ll always have the best view. It will also rotate 180 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically, so you can switch from front to rear camera mode and keep video conferences moving along.

Industry standard VESA mount support is also available with the device to attach it to a special bracket or hang it on a wall.

Two-way noise cancellation

To level up professional conferencing, Asus ExpertCenter E5 AiO 24 also benefits from AI-powered two-way noise-cancelling technology that employs sophisticated machine learning techniques. The technology includes both an upstream function to filter noise around the speaker, and a downstream function to eliminate noise from the person at the other end of the conversation. This helps ensure clear communication in almost any scenario. To simplify use, shortcut keys make it easy to enable the technology or mute the microphone.

Ultra-thin display bezels

Image Credit: Supplied

Asus ExpertCenter E5 AiO 24 series is available with a 23.8-inch FHD optional touchscreen with extremely thin 2.5mm NanoEdge bezels providing an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio. This ensures that you get the most display area for the least amount of chassis bulk.

Moreover, both displays on the device support 250 nits of brightness, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut and a 178-degree wide view for the best visual experience. An ergonomic stand comes with the device enabling a wide variety of angle and height adjustments giving you the freedom to use the display at any angle. Industry standard VESA mount support is also available with the device to attach it to a special bracket or hang it on a wall.

Ultimate power

Despite its slim profile, Asus ExpertCenter E5 AiO 24 series boasts a powerful set of components. It is the world’s first to be powered by 11th Generation Intel Core desktop processors with 10nm Tiger Lake architecture, which provides better computing performance than previously possible. The new processors revolutionise modern creative workflows with Intel Deep Learning Boost AI acceleration and AV1 media encoding and decoding technology. Additionally, they integrate the latest high-speed WiFi 6E technology as well as the new Thunderbolt 4 to connect to a wide variety of peripherals.

Complementing this, you find two SO-DIMM slots that can support up to 8GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz alongside two built-in M.2 SSD slots, which can both support a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD and RAID 0/1 configuration. Space for a 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps drive is also provided, allowing users to match the 2.5-inch SATA HDD with a maximum 512GB capacity or upgrade to a larger capacity in the future.

Availability