Yousuf Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, said ADJD workers’ awareness campaign, launched this year, has achieved its objectives, which are to promote legal culture among workers and brief them about their rights and duties guaranteed by UAE law. This comes based on the directives of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to achieve the strategic priority of contributing to maintaining security through sustainable participation with all components of the community.