Dubai: A Keralite living in Oman is now Dh2million richer after becoming the solo winner of the second-tier prize in the latest ‘Mahzooz’ draw in Dubai.

Antony, 39, who is originally from Cochin, matched five out of six winning numbers (9-10-16-17-34-36) last Saturday, making him Mahzooz’s fourth millionaire this year. The prize was rolled over to Dh2M after no one won the second prize during the March 20 draw. The first prize of Dh50M is also yet to be won.

Antony, who works as lab technician and a resident of Oman for 16 years, said: “It was incredible winning a big amount of money. When I got the email, I just couldn’t believe it. I never thought that I would get this kind of money in my lifetime.”

Pay it forward

Now that luck has shone on him, Antony said he will pay it forward. He said: “I am a good man and I plan to do good with this money, both for my family and for my community. I have some bank loans I want to close but after that, I want to give money to people back in India.”

“I feel blessed and am very grateful to Mahzooz,” said Antony, adding: “From the very first time I read about Mahzooz in the newspaper, I was interested. I have gotten three numbers before and won Dh35 a few times but never thought something this big would come my way. Everyone has been coming up to me and asking about Mahzooz so I’ve been helping them register and showing them how to participate.”

