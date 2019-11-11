Video Credit:

Dubai: Dubai is famously called the "City of Gold". There are several reasons for this.

One: People from all over the world descend upon Dubai to buy gold — because it is cheaper, and the quality better, here.

The quality and purity of gold in Dubai, is a brand by itself. Dubai Municipality, through the Dubai Central Laboratories (DLC), regulates the gold, silver, platinum and gemstones trades in the emirate.

Two: Trust is paramount for precious metals. The emirate's entire jewellery trade rests on uncompromising standards.

Trust is the key value Dubai managed to keep — adhering to standards at every level. Weighing scales must be calibrated through unannounced inspections, ensuring milligram accuracy.

Meet Maryam Mohammad Al Hammadi, the first woman gold inspector of Dubai checks the calibration of a gold weighing machine as part of the inspection process. For the uninitiated, Dubai Municipality conducts random inspections of jewellery shops in the Emirate to ensure quality standards of gold and jewellery is maintained. You know now why Dubai gold can be trusted. Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Three: There's a rhythm to this system. We talked to the people doing the lab and inspections work. They have a clear marching order — curb any comprises on quality and purity, and thus ensure the quality of the entire gamut of the jewellery trade.

Gulf News headed out to the Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL), an entity run by the Dubai Municipality, where we met the inspectors and laboratory technicians.

Inspectors deal with the front end of the trade, abd conduct regular inspections of Dubai’s jewellery retail shops, taking samples that are sent it sealed and counter-signed pouches to the lab.

The lab technicians deal with the back end. They scrutise each one using state-of-the-art equipment.

Their mission is rather simple, yet weighty: Ensure all that glitters in Dubai is indeed gold.

Dubai's women gold inspectors walking inside the Karama Centre to do a random inspection as part of a routine requirement Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Inside the Dubai Central Lab

The Dubai Municipality (DM) has nine inspectors employed by the Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL), four of whom are dedicated for gold and precious metals.

DCL was established 22 years ago (in 1997) under the municipality. DCL has a number of sections:

Food and Environmental Laboratories

Construction Material Laboratories Section

Consumer Products and Commodities Laboratories Section

Renewable Energy and Electromechanical Laboratories

Product Conformity Assessment Section

Metrology Laboratories Section

Business Development and Support Section (under one department)

Ismail Abdulla Almass, Head of Product Quality Xontrol unit at DCL, said all routine inspections of gold and precious metals are conducted in support of Federal Regulation No (9/1993) and Federal Law 11 2015 which pertains to hallmarking of precious metals.

Ismail Abdulla Almass, head of product quality control unit at Dubai Central Laboratory with his team of four gold inspectors who conduct random inspections in the emirate Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

“The purpose of the inspection is to ensure all pieces of gold bars and jewellery sold in Dubai are stamped with the correct fineness mark (indicating purity of gold content). And to ensure that there is quality products of gold sold in the market,” said Almass.

Almass explains in that there are 804 jewellery stores registered in Dubai.

Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman – Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group “The jewellery sold in Dubai is known for best purity and unmatched quality," said Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman – Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group.



"This is thanks in big part to the efforts and initiatives of Dubai Municipality and ESMA (Emirates Standards and Metrology Authority).



"The strict regulatory measures set by these government entities ensure that the jewellery sold in Dubai meets the best quality standards."



“Bareeq” system From the very early year, the “Bareeq” is a system employed by the Dubai Central Laboratory (under the Dubai Municipality) which ensures higher purity standards for the jewellery and precious metals being sold in the UAE markets.



In recent years, the Emirates Standards and Metrology Authority (ESMA, a federal body) has implemented regulations on trading, hallmarking and certification of precious metals and stones.



This has further ensured that quality standards are maintained and consumer confidence is well in place.

For gold, the 24-carat mark carries a fineness mark 999; a 22-carat gold is marked 916; 21-carat gold is marked 875; 18-carat – 750; 16 carat – 666; 14-carat – 583; and 12-carat – 500.

Silver and platinum jewellery pieces carry fineness marks as well.

Next time you buy gold in Dubai

So the next time you are looking to buy gold jewellery in Dubai — look out for fineness marks. They are usually embedded in some part of the jewellery piece and can be tiny.

If you cannot see the number edged on the piece, ask for a magnifying glass to clearly see the number embedded on the piece.

Gold pieces carry various fineness mark, according to the caratage of gold. For example, 22 carat carries a mark of 916, 21 carat – 875, 18 carat – 750, 16 carat – 666, 14 carat – 583, 12 carat – 500. Silver and platinum jewellery pieces carry fineness marks as well Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

The fineness mark and the gold carat must match.

X-ray machine

The discrepancy can only be found out by Dubai Municipality inspectors who collect samples of doubtful piece to test it in their laboratory. The X-Ray machine is specialised and unique that can detect the discrepancy within minutes.

But more on that later.

Typically every morning, the gold inspectors at Dubai Municipality are given a schedule of inspection, algorithmically generated at random.

“We log into our system and check the schedule for the day,” explained Maryam Mohammad Al Hammadi, Principal Products Quality Inspector at the DCL in Karama.

Maryam is the first woman inspector at Dubai Municipality who has been working in the civic body for 19 years. Her day starts early, around 7.30am.

By 10am, she hits the stories according to pre-set schecule — with a list that's randomly generated every morning (she doesn't know which stores she will be inspecting on any given day). Then she picks samples, which the store manager drops in bubble wrap envelopes. The samples collected are then sent the lab for purity testing.

Every day gold inspectors in Dubai have to log onto their system see their auto-generated task of random inspections for the day Image Credit: Anjana Kumar / Gulf News

Maintaining secrecy

The envelope has a sticker on it with DCL-assigned details, including the jewellery store number. Note here that the name of the jewellery store is not written as this envelope. The envelop is handed over to the testing department.

“We maintain secrecy and the name of the jewellery store we visit during the day is not revealed to the testing department. They only receive sort of 'blind' samples from us and conduct the due test.”

Maryam gets on with her paper-work before testing jewellery pieces at the store in Karama Centre Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Inspection details

The label (stuck on the envelope) also gives details such as date of the sample received, description of the piece, the claimed or stated carat fineness, and weight of the piece and weight of the piece after sampling.

Once the sample is collected, the envelope is sealed and signed by the inspector and the store in-charge or manager.

If the inspector is sure of the purity of the gold, he or she only asks for a basic sampling test to be done by the testing department. If there are concerns then the sample is sent for complete testing. [More on that below].

Dubai Municipality gold inspector, Maryam makes her pick of jewellery to be tested from a store in Karama Centre Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

The sealed envelope is dropped off by the jewellery store the next day to Dubai Central Laboratory.

The inspectors don’t take the responsibility of carrying the jewellery with us. We have to visit a number of stores in a day and it is not practical to carry the envelopes with us. The jewellery maker delivers it to DCL themselves. - Ismail Abdulla Almass, Head of Product Quality Xontrol unit at Dubai Central Laboratories

“The inspectors don’t take the responsibility of carrying the jewellery with us. We have to visit a number of stores in a day and it is not practical to carry the envelopes with us. The jewellery maker delivers it to DCL themselves,” explained Ismail, adding plan is towards a safe and secure system to pick up the gold samples from jewellery stores and have them delivered to DLC.

Why is the sample taken

“To test the conformity of the product. Some retailers are buying from wholesalers or importing them from other countries, we need to ensure the quality and purity is maintained,” explained Maryam.

Dubai Gold inspector, Maryam places a jewellery piece inside the bubble wrap envelope Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Fines for violators

This rarely happens, as Dubai's gold jewellery manufacturers get the rules, and don't want to be exposed to the ignominy of peddling substandard items.

“We don’t want to be hard on jewellery retailers. So we talk to them first. If they violate the rule second time around – we send the case to an internal committee set up within Dubai Municipality.

"It the jeweler violates rules for the third consecutive time, we send the case to a federal committee. This is very rare. Most retailers in the market understand the rules and regulations and follow it well. We have not been in a situation where we have had to escalate the matter very high with respect to any jewellery maker in Dubai,” explained Almass.

Ismail Abdulla Almass who is the head of product quality control unit at DCL said the Municipality does not go down hard on violators and gives them a chance to correct their mistakes Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

How DCL inspectors deal with gold-related issues

“Once a customer came to Dubai Municipality with a complaint. His wife had bought six gold bangles from a shop in Dubai. Now the issue was that his wife liked a particular design of bangles, but the retailer did not have her size. She settled for a smaller size, but later changed her mind.

"She told her husband to get them exchanged. But that is not possible without an extra charge. Now the reason is because we don’t take a sold jewellery piece back as it is a strict rule from our end that no used jewellery must be sold to customers.

"It can be damaged or scratched and we cannot resell that to a customer. Now the jeweler is ready to take a jewellery back but for a price. This is because the jeweler has to melt the piece and make a new piece out of it. And there is a charge for this.”

“The issue with this man was that he did not want to pay the extra charge. The retailer was asking for Dh3,000 and the husband refused to pay this. So he negotiated hard but to no avail. In the end he came to Dubai Municipality for help. We mediated and brought the charge down to Dh500.”

A customer browses for jewellery at the Deira Gold Souq Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News archives

She sent me an email and I asked the shop which sold her the bracelet to respond.

Customer's complaint A group of tourists were visiting the Deira Gold Souq recently, Maryam Mohammad Al Hammadi, Principal Products Quality Inspector at DCL recalls.



"A western expat bought a 22 carat bracelet from here. She returned home and got the gold cheque for its carat and purity. Now the jeweller said it was not 22 carat, but 21 carat.



She sent me an email and I asked the shop which sold her the bracelet to respond.



"Now, it turned out there was an error in the fineness marking and it was indeed 21 carat not 22 carat. So what did we do? We asked her to return the gold piece and gave her money back in full.



"That is the kind of reputation we want to maintain in the UAE. There are no compromises when it comes to serving the customer in the best possible manner,” said Almass.

Inside the testing department

There are two kinds of tests done here at the DCL. The first is basic — to check the fineness mark of a jewellery piece against the actual caratage of the gold.

The piece is placed inside an advanced X-ray machine that scans the product and gives details of the purity of gold of that piece.

Inside Dubai Central Laboratory's gemstone and precious laboratory, meet Aisha Rashed Al Mazrooei, head of Gemstone and Precious Metal Labs Unit, Dubai Central Laboratory Department. For the uninitiated, this is where the purity of gold and jewellery is doneays gold,emstones are test on a regular basis Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

The machine, a Fischerscope X-Ray HDV, is among the latest test tool the world's gold industry uses. "It can detect 24 elements at a time,” explained Aisha Rashed Al Mazrooei, head of Gemstone and Precious Metal Labs Unit at DCL.

“In case the gold inspector asks for a complete detailed analysis of the piece, there is a process involved to determine the purity of gold,” she explained.

Aisha Rashed Al Mazrooei, head of Gemstone and Precious Metal Labs Unit, Dubai Central Laboratory Department, the machine is a Fischerscope X-Ray HDV which can detect 24 elements at a time Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Testing the samples

“The sample taken is first measured for its weight. It is air brushed to remove any impurities that maybe sticking to the gold piece. Our precious metal analyst cuts a little piece of the jewellery. This is then put into the special X-Ray machine once again to get the purity details.

The piece is then melted in a furnace. An alloy mixture of gold and silver is then added to the melted gold. The new mix is wrapped inside a lead foil and put inside a furnace to make a new mixture.

"The purpose of this is to extract the gold from the piece. As you know, any jewellery piece has gold and silver mixed inside. But in order to test the purity of the gold in the piece, it is important to remove the silver from the piece.

Ranjith Thavittchura Kunnummal, Precious Metal Analyst (Chemist) at the Dubai Central Laboratory airbrushing a jewellery piece at the testing department Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Guff News

"The way to do it is to add more silver to the mix. Again, the reason why we do this is because in the current composition of the piece, there is very little silver added and it is difficult to extract that in such a process.

Inside the furnace room of Dubai Central Laboratory, Yaseer Ibrahim Equipment Operator, puts a jewellery piece inside in order to extract gold

"By adding more silver to the composition there is a more amount of silver to remove. So at the end of the process – we are left totally with only the gold.