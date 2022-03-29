Digestive troubles are common but also often ignored in today’s world. Everyone experiences digestive problems like pain in the abdomen, bloating, heartburn, constipation, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, swellings or lumps, from time to time. But many hesitate to approach a doctor to identify the underlying problem. Digestive health is crucial as it is the gateway to our general well-being.

Medeor Hospital, Dubai, has recently launched a Digestive Diseases Clinic that works towards preventing, diagnosing and treating diseases of the digestive system comprehensively. The clinic provides a wide range of medical and technologically advanced services to treat various esophageal, gastric, intestinal and colonic diseases along with difficult-to-manage liver, pancreas, and biliary ailments in patients.

High-quality care

The Digestive Diseases Clinic strives to uphold excellence and improve patient outcomes by offering multidisciplinary medical, endoscopic and therapeutic care. The clinic has definite focus areas that include upper GI, hepato-pancreatic-biliary (HPB), colorectal, and bariatric cases. It also treats cancers of the digestive system. The clinic uses procedures like upper and lower GI endoscopy to diagnose problems like GERD, tumours, coeliac disease, Crohn's disease and infections. Endoscopy is also used to treat problems in the digestive system like removing polyps and tumours, dilating narrowing areas, removing obstructions and controlling bleeding. HPB diseases are specific to benign and malignant diseases of the liver, pancreas, and biliary tree, including gallbladder and bile duct. HPB diseases are also treated by surgery - both open and minimally invasive procedures such as advanced laparoscopy and thoracoscopy.

The clinic takes a multidisciplinary approach in providing the full spectrum of services in managing HPB diseases. The clinic also offers comprehensive services to patients struggling with obesity. Its weight loss clinic is well equipped to provide surgeries, including gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric band, to help obese patients lose weight and get rid of the diseases associated with morbid obesity. Non-operative diet counselling and gastric balloon are among the armamentarium used in the clinic.

The Digestive Diseases Clinic offers comprehensive and integrated care to patients in the UAE. Apart from the main areas of focus, the department will have sub-specialisations such as colorectal and proctology clinics. The clinic will provide fully advanced colonoscopy from the gastroenterology perspective along with the interventions of colonoscopy. It also specialises in advanced proctologic procedures for haemorrhoids and cancers.

Renowned specialists

The Digestive Diseases Clinic at Medeor Hospital offers cutting-edge multidisciplinary care to people with digestive disorders through a team of world-class surgeons and doctors. The team of medical experts is led by Dr Arindam Ghosh, Consultant Gastrointestinal Surgeon and chief of the surgery department at Medeor Hospital, Dubai. Dr Ghosh has handled thousands of complex surgeries during his 25 years of medical experience. He has performed 12,000+ GI surgeries and 1,000+ bariatric surgeries for patients from across the US, UK, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Middle East countries. Dr Ghosh has special expertise in gastrointestinal cancer, colorectal and HPB surgeries. The clinic also boasts other highly experienced healthcare professionals such as Dr Pinkesh Thakkar, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgeon; Dr Dildar Hussain, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgeon; Dr Eswar Moparty, Specialist Gastroenterologist; and Juliot Vinolia, Chief Dietitian.

Dr Arindam Ghosh, Consultant Gastrointestinal Surgeon

Elaborating on the facilities at the clinic, Dr Ghosh says, “At the Digestive Diseases Clinic at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, we aim to utilise our capabilities in delivering high-quality healthcare to patients suffering from digestive diseases. Our seasoned medical professionals use a multidisciplinary approach to diagnose the condition and provide comprehensive solutions. The clinic has state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools to assess problems and perform surgeries.”

Leading-edge treatment

The clinic’s highly trained team of doctors offers advanced treatment, including surgeries for the liver, biliary, pancreas, intestine, colorectal, bariatric, and gastric diseases. The clinic also undertakes all other routine general surgeries that require a high level of expertise like vascular surgeries, surgeries for pancreatic conditions, complex and routine hernia, and haemorrhoid and complex fistula surgeries. It uses state-of-the-art equipment like a high-end Endovision system, as well as instruments for blood-less surgeries, among others.

Medeor Hospital provides round-the-clock support and offers 24x7 emergency care. The hospital is equipped with an ICU and a team of senior experts devoted to the care of patients, with a special focus on minimising pain and early recovery.