Mothers who have been flown in from Kerala for the For You Mom campaign of Malayalam radio station Hit FM at at Global Village on 18 MARCH 2019 photo: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: This Mother’s Day is the most fulfilling one for Nisha, 36, an Indian nurse in Dubai.

Her happiness knows no bounds as she has been able to bring her mother to the UAE on an all-expenses-paid trip. Nisha often jokes about how her mum has given her life twice — by first delivering her and then donating a kidney in 2008.

Nisha’s mum Vijayakumari is one of 15 mothers who have been flown in from the south Indian state of Kerala as part of the “For You Mom” campaign run by a Malayalam radio station Hit FM. In its 10th edition, the campaign chooses mothers nominated by listeners for a five-day trip to see their children, who cannot afford to fly them down on their own.

Nisha, who has been plagued by a series of health and financial issues, said, “The only time my mother was here was when I was in the ICU due to severe pneumonia. I was on the ventilator for three weeks and she took care of me. I could not take her out sightseeing or buy her any gifts.”

In sharp contrast, this visit has been all about getting pampered. Vijayakumari, like other mums, was given a lavish reception and are being showered with gifts.

“Nobody had ever given me a bouquet,” said Vijayakumari, adding that the biggest gift was to see her daughter in better health.

In another touching story, friends of a Dubai resident Vipin who died in a car accident decided to nominate his mother Santha for the visit. “This was the least we could do for Vipin who was very kind and helpful,” said Vipin’s friend Noorudheen whose wife Shabana took the initiative.

“She is very emotional when she visits places where Vipin used to send his photos from. It’s just one way of helping her relive his memories.”

A third mum Maryam Beevi, whose son Ashraf works in a cycle shop in Sharjah, is very excited about the trip. “I feel like I am in paradise. I will always pray for all the people who have brought us here and showered so much love on us. This will remain an unforgettable experience in my life,” she said.

Maya Kartha, deputy content director of Hit FM, said the campaign largely zeroes in on mothers of blue-collar workers.