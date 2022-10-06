As investors and families look for security and new opportunities amidst global instability, Portugal has consistently come out on top as the destination that offers one of the world’s best residency by investment (RBI) programmes.

With this new Gulf News webinar, Portugal: European Residency by Investment, it is your chance to find out why demand has been on the rise for Portugal’s Golden Visa Programme.

Non-European investors are increasingly taking advantage of Portugal’s highly coveted RBI programme to ensure a better future for themselves and their families in the EU. Occupying fourth place in the Expat Insider Survey 2022 by InterNations, Portugal is one of the leading global destinations for expats, scoring a ranking within the top 10 positions for quality of life, ease of settling in, leisure options, culture, safety, security, and more.

The Portuguese passport ranks among the top 5 most powerful and travel-friendly, granting visa-free access to more than 170 countries. Additionally, approved investors can immediately access Portugal’s public hospitals at no charge, as well as entry into European universities and job markets.

The programme not only allows investors and their family members to freely travel, work, live and study in all Schengen countries but it is also the only programme in Europe that allows access to European citizenship in as little as five years without the need to relocate.

For those wishing to study in Portugal, they will find outstanding higher education institutions, as well as world-class health systems. With a stunning coastline and temperate climate away from the harsh European winter, it’s easy to see why the Portuguese Golden Visa is awarded the best investment migration programme year after year.

Amongst a variety of options for entry into the programme, real estate investors can invest as little as €280,000 (Dh1.2 million) for entry into the market.

In this live webinar, husband and wife team Jeremy Savory, Founder and CEO of Savory & Partners, and Helena Savory, Managing Director of Savory & Partners, share their insights into life in Portugal as a family as well as discuss all you need to know about successfully acquiring Portuguese residency by investment. Find out:

• Why Portugal is an excellent investment migration destination for families

• Why demand for Portugal is at an all-time high

• How to benefit from current euro-dollar parity

• Turnkey solution: Buyers beware!

• Opportunities for good returns on investment

Jeremy and Helena will also be on hand to answer all of your questions around the programme. Savory & Partners is a Government-approved citizenship through investment programmes and services provider, guiding potential applicants to avail of global reach and become global citizens. Having approved more than 4,000 people with a one hundred percent approval rate, the Savory & Partners team has more than 35 years of experience between them and more than 18 languages spoken amongst their highly skilled staff.