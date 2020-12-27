An apple orchard in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmiri apples, famed around the world for their rich and unique flavour, will now be readily available at supermarkets in the UAE, thanks to the partnerships forged through the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, initiated by the Consulate General of India Dubai and with support from the governments of India and the UAE Image Credit: Shutterstock

Highlights A listicle of members representing the agriculture and horticulture sectors who were part of the largest ever delegation from Jammu & Kashmir visiting the UAE as part of the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, hosted in Dubai by the Consulate General of India Dubai earlier this month

SHAHID KAMILI, President, Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir

“The Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir is the apex body for all industrial units in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). This comprises almost 16,000 units, which include small scale, medium and large scale firms. As part of the delegation representing J&K and visiting the UAE, this is the first time that our members got an opportunity to explore our marketing and product display in the international market. We are thankful to the Consul General of India Dubai, Dr Aman Puri and Shri Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Allied Sectors), Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir who made this visit possible.

We are extremely grateful that despite the pandemic, we got an opportunity to display the agro produce that J&K has become synonymous with all over India, and we hope that our products will be appreciated by UAE residents as well as those who get to savour them in other parts of the world. We hope that the close collaboration between the two governments and the trade bodies and industrial units will strengthen further and our businesses grow in tandem in future. - Shahid Kamili, President, Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir

“J&K is world renowned for its apples, cherries, saffron and walnuts. However, lesser known is the fact that the state is also majorly into pisciculture and is therefore in a position to export quality fish such as trout to foreign markets such as the UAE and beyond. Official visits such as this help us promote the best that J&K has to offer international markets such as the UAE and establish new destinations for our produce.

CONTACT

FCIK House, Industrial Estate, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, 190005, Jammu & Kashmir

M: 00 91 19424 42778; 00 91 92050 01429

E: fcikapex@gmail.com

SHAHJAHAN, Managing Director, Hyacinth Agro Products

“In India, cherry production is synonymous with the state of Jammu & Kashmir and the produce we harvest is world class. Hyacinth Agro Products is therefore proud to promote one of the top agriculture products that J&K fronts and we are glad to be part of this delegation that uniquely represents the interests of agri-product manufacturers from the state to the UAE and therefore the rest of the world.

"The bakery sector, specifically is huge here in Dubai and with quality cherries considered an essential in many bakery products, we feel the Dubai and UAE markets hold immense potential for demand for our produce. We also foresee a lot of enquiries for Kashmiri walnuts and saffron from the UAE and the GCC in the coming years and hope to cater to this demand as well.”

CONTACT

87/88, Industrial Estate, Zanakote, Srinagar - 190012, Jammu & Kashmir, India

T: 00 91 194 249 6036;

M: 00 91 97977 89001; 00 91 94194 07813

E: shaan_67@yahoo.com

W: www.hyacinthfood.com

SANJAY PURI, Managing Director, PBI India & President, The Roller Flour Miller’s, Federation of India – National platform of Indian wheat flour millers

“PBI India is a company that was founded by my family and prides itself in a history that’s close to a century old. The company essentially deals in the manufacture of products such as wheat flour, pulses and cattle feed bran. PBI India serves customers worldwide. While wheat flour and edible oil were our mainstay when the company first started operations, the past few decades has seen the brand branch out to deal in cereals and spices as well.

What I noticed during my interactions with representatives of supermarket chains in the UAE during this visit is that they are not looking for me too products, essentially produce that is also sold by peer firms within the sector. They are looking for something different and unique at all times, and I feel our firm, as well as those that are part of this delegation are uniquely placed to provide them something that is refreshingly different. - Sanjay Puri, Managing Director, PBI India

“J&K is blessed with some exotic produce that is unique to its geographical location, such as Kashmiri saffron and apples, and specialty foodgrains such as Jammu Basmati and Kashmiri rice and more, and this unique initiative on the part of the Consulate General of India Dubai now allows J&K agri-product manufacturers to showcase their best produce to international markets.”

CONTACT

Lane No 4, SIDCO Industrial Complex, Bari Brahamana, Jammu, J&K – 181 133

M: 00 91 95966 66888; 00 91 94191 87888

E: sanjaypuri@pmarkproducts.com

GULAM MUSTAFA MASOODI, Adfar Agro Foods and Spices Industrial Estate

“Established in 2014, Adfar Agro Foods & Spices has made a name for itself in the list of top suppliers of spices and seasoning, especially produce that is unique to Jammu & Kashmir including Kashmiri saffron and turmeric. Located in Srinagar in J&K, we are among the leading sellers of Indian spices in the country.

This unique opportunity to be a part of the J&K delegation that visited the UAE to participate in the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, hosted by the Consulate General of India Dubai lent us a wonderful platform to showcase the best that J&K has to offer the UAE and the world in terms of agri-produce. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Indian and UAE governments for arranging this initiative and hosting us as part of the J&K delegation. - Gulam Mustafa Masoodi, Adfar Agro Foods & Spices

CONTACT

Adfar Agro Foods & Spices, Rangreth, Near Sidco Complex Industrial Estate, Srinagar, J&K, 191132, India

P: 00 91 99065 13571

IZHAN JAVEED, CEO, Fruit Master Agro Fresh

“Fruit Master Agro Fresh is a supply chain company that deals in pre- and post-harvest produce. What this essentially means is that we provide Indian farmers and agri-product manufacturers with seeds for high density trees that we source from Europe, which allow them to increase their revenue by up to four times than what they would earn by using conventional seeds. The crops include apples, pears, cherries, plums and more.

Fruit Master Agro Fresh prides itself in fronting its own brand of Kashmiri apples and we are hoping that being a part of this delegation will help us gain traction in the UAE as well as other international markets. In this regard, an MoU was also signed between Agro Fresh and the UAE-based LuLu Hypermarkets Group that allows us to supply Kashmiri apples, pears and plums to the UAE through their stores, allowing J&K farmers to showcase the best the state has to offer. - Izhan Javeed, CEO, Fruit Master Agro Fresh

“India ranks number 2 in the world in terms of area farmed for agriculture, just after China but in terms of production figures we rank sixth globally. An increase in the usage of high yielding seeds should support our cause in raising the bar on agriculture production and help us become number 2 by increasing the yield per hectare.

Contact

1st floor, Suleman Shopping Complex, Dalgate, Srinagar, J&K, India 190001

P: 00 91 87138 88333;

00 91 97965 55444

E: info@fruitmaster.in

W: www.fruitmaster.in

ADITYA VASISHIST, Owner, Aditya Build Mart

“We mainly deal in water conservation systems, water management systems, macro and micro irrigation systems and BIOFLOC fisheries systems. The BIOFLOC fisheries system uses advance technology to cultivate and harvest different kind of fish in a very small space with very reasonable capital giving maximum output.

As part of this delegation, Aditya Build Mart received a wonderful opportunity to study and research the demand for seafood in the UAE. We had several interactions with UAE-based retail players and the negotiations have been beneficial in providing us an overarching view on the advantages that the UAE market holds for our firm and the pisciculture sector in general. We would like to thank the Consulate General of India Dubai and the Indian and UAE governments for this excellent opportunity and for considering us to be a part of the J&K delegation that visited the UAE for the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020. - Aditya Vasishist, Owner, Aditya Build Mart

Contact

P: 00 91 95574 97666

Email: aditya@adityabuildmart.com

EHSAN JAVAID SYED, Owner, Golden Apple Agro

“Golden Apple Agro Pvt Ltd is a farmer integrated controlled atmospheric cold chain facility for fruits based in Shopian-Pulwama belt of the Kashmir Valley. The bulk of the fruits traded by our company include apples under the brand name FRUITFIT.

The company was one of the first facilities to become operational in the Valley in the year 2011. The valley at that time was craving for such facilities as the grower produce/fruits were being mishandled, wrongly graded, packed and thoughtlessly dispatched to markets. Our company supported by excellent policies/initiatives from the Indian Government, saw the opportunity and also felt the need to intervene, by adding value to the grower’s produce in terms of proper grading/packing and storage in CA conditions which not only enabled us to release the Produce in a stage wise manner but also gave growers a chance to hold back and avoid distress selling. - Ehsan Javaid Syed, Owner, Golden Apple Agro

“Grateful to modern storage, our apples are available almost round the year. The apples are sweet to taste and due to higher altitude and favourable climatic conditions, the fruits are crunchier, juicier and more aromatic. With two hi-tech pack houses equipped with European graders, our apples are processed/packed to perfection. The fruits can be shipped in cardboard packaging of all sizes and also in foodtainers of 4/6/8 pieces.”

CONTACT

5th Floor, Chinar Complex, Baghat, Srinagar, 190005, J&K, India

P: 00 91 98992 24003

E: goldenappleagro@gmail.com/ ehsan.javed@gmail.com

W: goldenappleagro.com

FAROOQ AMIN, CEO, Kanwal Foods & Spices

“Kanwal Foods and Spices Pvt Ltd, who are brand leaders in the FMCG sector in the state of J&K, made a modest start under the brand name Kanwal way back in the year 1975. After more than 40 years of striving for excellence, unmatched quality and international standards people across the length and breadth of the State associate with the brand name Kanwal. Today, Kanwal is synonymous with quality, purity and aroma and is the preferred choice of millions across India.

Kanwal Foods and Spices Pvt. Ltd. holds more than 85 per cent market share in primary spices and an overall monopoly in Kashmiri traditional food items like mixed vegetable pickles, Kashmiri Qawah ready mix, Masala Tikki (We’er) etc. with an annual aggregate turnover of more than 100 crores. Providing direct employment to around 1,000 people and indirect employment to more than 6,000, the company intends to further diversify its product base to include fruit concentrates, aerated drinks, chips, valued added nuts besides an exclusive line of ketchups and breakfast cereals. - Farooq Amin, CEO, Kanwal Foods & Spices

“Having its manufacturing units in J&K, Bengaluru in Karnataka and the national capital of India, Delhi, Kanwal Foods and Spices is an ISO: 9001-2000 and 22000 (Food Safety Management) certified organisation.

“The company recently started its manufacturing unit at Rangreth Budgam where state-of-the-art packaging facilities have been installed. In Jammu the company has established modern manufacturing facilities as well, offering a cryogenic grinding plant that was set up recent

CONTACT

E: ceo@kanwalfoods.com

P: 00 91 98111 97868

ROHIT GUPTA, Chairman, Sarveshwar Group

“With over 100 years of experience in sourcing and processing of traditional Basmati rice, Sarveshwar is an amalgam of centuries old values and traditional farming, modern manufacturing processes and state-of-the-art quality systems.”

“Founded in 1890, the group expanded under the vision of its current chairman, SurajParkash Gupta, who lent it a new direction. The rice business was then established under the name of Janta Rice Mill in 1954.

“The set up of the first unit was in 2007, i.e. Sarveshwar Foods Ltd, with a plant capacity of 6 Tons per Hour in Seora, Bishnah – Kunjwani road. The latest plant and machinery were sourced from Buhler, along with a steam plant and parboiling plant. The company is registered with the US Food and Drug Administration as well.

“The 2nd Unit under the name of Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd was established in 2012 at SIDCO Bari Brahmana with a state-of-the-art plant offering a capacity of 8 TPH.

“Sarveshwar Foods Limited got publically listed in March 2018. A family-run business for over a hundred years, we are proud to be a household name in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Having been the rice suppliers to the royal family of Jammu, we also happened to cater to the needs of the Indian army after Independence.

“Our product range includes the complete range of Indian traditional rice including Basmati rice, 1121 Basmati Rice, Pusa Basmati Rice, Sharbati Rice, PR 11 rice, IR 8 rice, and so o, and are available in numerous packaging sizes: from 1 kg, 2kg, 5kg and 10kg, to larger packs of 20kg and 25kg. Packing and packaging is done in a fully automated plant with inert gas flushing, untouched by human hand

CONTACT

Sarveshwar Foods, Village Seora, Baba Fareed Nagar

P.O. Dharap, Bishnah-Kunjwani Road

Jammu – 181132 (J&K), India

E-mail: info@sarveshwarrice.com

Toll free no: 1800-120-4321

W: www.sarveshwarrice.com

OWAIS ALTAF SYED, Director, FIL Industries

“FIL Group is a diversified business organisation based in J&K with interests in agro-chemicals, consumer products, agro-infrastructure, health services, and hospitality. Since its inception in 1989, the business conglomerate has evolved as a business leader in the agro-chemical and F&B division.

The recently held UAE-India Food Security Summit, 2020 was a great opportunity for UAE and Indian businesses to come together on a common platform to strengthen the UAE-India food trade partnership. On behalf of FIL Industries, I am optimistic about the future opportunities." - Owais Altaf Syed, Director, FIL Industries

“With its own manufacturing units for formulation of products sourced from the best available resources worldwide, FIL ensures timely availability of its high-quality products. Based in J&K, one of the largest manufacturers of apples in India, and backed with state-of-the-art machinery has helped FIL Industries to become the largest manufacturer of apple juice concentrate and the only manufacturer of ionized and de-ionized apple aroma in India. The plant in Srinagar (in picture, left) is a hallmark of technological excellence, with machinery imported from Austria, Germany, Italy, and the UK, with a capacity of 7,500 MT.

CONTACT

P: 00 971 50 146 1143/

00 91 98187 84422

E: owaisaltaf@fil.net.in

W: www.filindustries.com

MIR KHURRAM, Managing Director, Farm2u

“Our organisation aims at a socio-economic transformation. With its underpinnings in Kashmir, it has already initiated a major breakthrough in the horticulture sector, directly and indirectly with which are associated thousands of families. With the same vision, under the name, R2F we have been actively working since 2010 at pre-harvest levels with local farmers, in the areas of capacity building and promotion of good horticulture practices. In 2014, our research team set up a two-hectare-model high-density orchard, comprising of eight different varieties of apples and pears imported from Europe (the Netherlands and Italy).

Farm2u, innovated the first and largest network of integrated cold chain services for the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir. Our current capacity of 35,000 MT (cold storage/controlled atmospheric facility) with automatic grading and packing lines, is spread over three districts of Kashmir (Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla), and is connected through a fleet of refrigerated trucks. In addition to this, we also have a marketing and distribution network, spread across India to ensure marketing support to our growers. What started as a dream has now become a reality. Thousands of farmers are now associated with the company, storing their produce in four different facilities, with new stores coming up as well. - Mir Khurram, Managing Director, Farm2u

"The objective of the high-density orchard was to demonstrate to the growers of Kashmir a new way of planting and growing fruit. Over time, these orchards became a knowledge sharing centre for the farmers of the valley, who saw for themselves quality fruit being produced in the first years of planting itself. High-density orchards, which started as an idea has by 2020 created ripple effects all over Kashmir, with more than 300 hectares of high-density orchards being planted and involving close to 1,000 farmers.

“Our business model is our message. From this model, which balances profit and purpose, we have been able to meaningfully improve the lives of people.”

CONTACT

Lane No. 7,House No.28 Main Road Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, J&K 190008, India

E: auxbux11@gmail.com

POOJA GUPTA, Nimbark Organic Food

“Nimbark Organic Food is an established and trusted J&K brand that is part of the Sarveshwar Group.

“Engaged in the business of procurement, storage, milling, sorting, packaging, branding and distribution of organic Basmati and non-Basmati rice, Nimbark also deals in other organic produce such as dry fruits and nuts, pulses and lentils, flour, porridge and spices, as well as chia seeds, flax seeds and quinoa see

CONTACT

Nimbark Organic Cafe & Store, Near SBI Bank, Bari Brahmana, NH-44 Jammu

Nimbark Organic Store, Channi Himmat Jammu

P: 00 91 94191 02488

W: www.nimbarkfoods.com

AWEEM IRSHAD, Managing Director, North Fresh Agro Cold Chain Pvt Ltd (North Fresh Agro Cold Chain)

“North Fresh Agro Cold Chain Pvt Ltd ( North Fresh Agro ) is a Controlled Atmosphere Cold store (CA store) situated at Takkia, Tapper, Pattan Baramulla. North Fresh Agro is located in an area that is the largest producer of apples, and is surrounded by apple orchards. The total cost of the project is around Rs35 crores and was established with financial assistance from the Horticulture Department.

At North Fresh Agro, quality and the freshness of fruit are retained under controlled atmosphere conditions without the use of any chemicals. - Aweem Irshad, Managing Director, North Fresh Agro Cold Chain

“The North Fresh Agro CA store was started by me and my business partner and Director, Umais Bhat, with a vision to provide state-of-the-art facilities to local growers with in-house facilities such as automatic grading, waxing, packing and banana ripening.

“Under controlled atmosphere conditions, many fruits like apples, pears, cherries, plums etc. can be stored upto two to four times longer than usual. CA storage inhibits fruit ripening so that flavour and quality are retained.

“Apples are mostly stored under controlled atmosphere and can be stored upto 12 months, depending on the variety. Besides controlled atmosphere storage at North Fresh Agro, apple grading (weight, size, colour and diameter), washing and packing facilities of up to 100 tons per day can also be provided. “Washing, grading and waxing enhances the market value of apples and thus help growers to sell their produce on par with internationally imported apples.”

CONTACT

Hall No 8, Attic Floor Hyderpora Bypass, Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir, India, 190 015

P: 00 91 90551 22222

The storage facility at Valley Fresh in J&K can serve various periods, from short term or temporary (7-10 days) and long term (4-9 months), to frozen storage for a limited number of years Image Credit: Supplied

MOHAMMAD ARIF MIR, Managing Director, Valley Fresh

“Valley Fresh Cold Chain Private Ltd is an integrated CA cold store with grading and packing lines with a capacity of 10,000 metric tons. The storage facility can serve various periods from short term or temporary (7-10 days) and long term (4-9 months), to frozen storage for a limited number of years.”

CONTACT

Valley Fresh Cold Chain Private Ltd. DIGC, Lassipora Pulwama J&K 192301

P: 00 91 98116 43298;

00 91 77808 20651

E: valleyfreshkmr@gmail.com , mirarif78@gmail.com

MAJID ASLAM WAFAI, Shaheen Agro Fresh

“I happen to be the Promoter and Director of Shaheen Agro Fresh. I also hold the portfolio of President of the Whole Cold Chain Association, which goes by the name of JKPICCA.

“Shaheen Agro Fresh was established in 2013 and offers an installed capacity to store, grade and pack apples, plums, cherries and apricots to the tune of 20,000 metric tons. We adopt all international standards of packing and are fully capable to cater to any market, particularly the UAE.

“We have tried to understand the basic market dynamics of this region and are sure that we will be able to cater to its demand for fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as fresh flowers.”

CONTACT

Momin Abad, Hyderpora, Srinagar, J&K 190014, India