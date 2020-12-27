Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Adil Trading Image Credit: Supplied

Al Adil ready to showcase the best agro produce from Jammu & Kashmir

In conversation with Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Adil Trading

Al Adil offers more than 8,000 unique Indian products in portfolio, what Kashmiri produce will now be readily available at its stores after the India-UAE Food Security Summit 2020?

Though the range of Indian products in our portfolio is exhaustive, we are always on the lookout to add new products. We are in the process of identifying the right mix and as of now we have decided to import rice, walnut, saffron as well as certain spices and masalas that Jammu & Kashmir is known for. We will soon be adding more products.

n What does the tie-up between J&K food manufacturers and UAE retail chains mean for food security in the UAE?

This is one of the landmark agreements and will certainly be of huge benefit to all those who are involved – directly as well as indirectly. Though there is no cause for any concern for food security in the UAE, the tie-up will pave the way for retail chains to offer a wide range of food products that were not available earlier. The UAE is considered food secure due to its economic and political stability. In spite of this the visionary leaders of this great country have set in place a range of measures to ensure that there is no food shortage at any point in time. This tie-up is a step in that direction. For retail chains this is a wonderful opportunity to enhance their portfolio and play an important role in meeting the growing demand.

n How do you see this new channel in trade partnerships strengthening trade ties between India and the UAE?