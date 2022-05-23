May is Mexican Month at FreshToHome kitchens. Mexican food has something that appeals to everyone. And chicken, FreshtoHome’s favourite ingredient, is a main component of Mexican dishes, from the everyday taco to empanada, fajitas, tamales and soups.

FreshToHome’s antibiotic-residue-free chicken is a versatile protein. With its wide range of products that include chicken cubes, strips, pieces, lollipops, and thinly sliced breast and tenderloin pieces, FreshtoHome offers an easy way to transform a boring weeknight dinner into a Mexican celebration.

Here are two easy but tantalising Mexican recipes from FreshtoHome chefs, which will have you shouting Olé when setting the family meal on the dinner table.

LOADED NACHOS

Whip up loaded nachos for a casual dinner, a sizeable snack or a kids meal. Adding premium cuts of succulent and tender chicken breast, packed with protein, turns a plate of nachos into a balanced, nutritious meal. Get everything you need for this dish from FreshToHome with convenient online shopping for the freshest, best and tastiest meats and foods around.

Serves: 2 (main meal) or 4 (snack)

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 portions of FreshToHome nachos (with salsa and guacamole)

1 yellow or red sweet pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 pack of FreshToHome premium chicken breast fillet, cut into small pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp Mexican seasoning

100g yellow cheese (cheddar, mozzarella), grated

Sour cream and sliced jalapenos to serve

Preparation

1. Bake the nachos as instructed.

2. Heat oil in a pan over moderate heat and sauté the pepper strips.

3. Add the chicken in batches. Season. Cook until golden brown.

4. Arrange the nachos on a large platter. Spoon the chicken and pepper mix over the nachos.

5. Add the salsa. Then layer over the cheese.

6. Heat briefly in the oven or under a low grill until the cheese melts.

7. Add the guacamole and serve with optional sour cream.

You can replace the chicken with beef strips, prawns or canned black beans for a meat-free option.

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

You don't really need a recipe to make this popular Mexican dish, but if you're looking for some guidance, especially in cooking up some quick and easy chicken to stuff inside, this recipe is just what you need.

Serves 4

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 sweet peppers, thinly sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

500g FreshToHome premium chicken breasts, sliced into strips

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp chilli powder

½ tsp ground cumin

2 packs FreshToHome Saj bread (6 pieces)

1 ripe avocado, sliced

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

2 cup shredded cheddar

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Preparation

1. Heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add sliced peppers, red onion and season. Cook until soft. Set aside.

2. Heat the remaining olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and spices. Season and cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden. Add to the peppers and onions set aside and mix.

3. Clean the pan and add 1 flour wrap/tortilla. Fill the top half of the tortilla with chicken and peppers, avocado slices and sliced spring onion. Fold the other half of the tortilla over and cook. Flip it once, until golden. Repeat to make 4 quesadillas.

4. Cut into wedges and serve.

With these simple no-fuss ideas, you can now recreate the flavours of Mexico at home this month.