The Abu Dhabi Classics is returning with its last 2022 appointment of dynamic classical concerts and musical performances in the capital.

Proudly sponsored by G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology company, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the country's oldest and leading cultural institutions, is set to perform a historic concert at the Emirates Palace Auditorium in Abu Dhabi on December 20 at 8pm, marking its first performance in the MENA region in over 80 years.

Abu Dhabi Classics is an initiative by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi to create a rich and exciting calendar featuring world-renowned composers, soloists and orchestras.

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will give a one-time-only appearance and perform Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.1. Written between 1884 and 1888. The symphony was inspired by the works of the German romantic period and imagines in music the possibility of a noble and heroic life.

Founded in 1936 by violinist Bronisław Huberman, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is one of the most renowned orchestras in the world. The orchestra has toured the world and played with the greatest performers in classical music including Valery Gergiev, Daniel Barenboim, Radu Lupu, Pinchas Zukerman, Gil Shaham, Gustavo Dudamel, Evgeny Kissin, Kurt Masur and his son Ken-David, Mischa Maisky, Christoph von Dohnanyi, Yefim Bronfman, Maxim Vengerov, Murray Perahia and Yuja Wang.

Since 2020, the orchestra has been playing under the artistic direction of star conductor Lahav Shani, who rose to fame as Chief Conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, and is also going to conduct the historical performance this time in Abu Dhabi. Shani is notably the orchestra’s first native Israeli director.

This historical performance by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is adding to Abu Dhabi’s tradition of creating unique high-level artistic events for the Gulf region. G42, the first UAE entity to open offices in Israel, is privileged to host this monumental event as its main sponsor, which speaks for the blossoming relationship of the UAE and Israel, as the two countries continue to find common ground and commonalities in their cultures.

Standing at the intersection of technology and arts, G42 strives to explore the possibilities and push boundaries of bolstering the creativity of artists and enhancing the present and future of music and arts by harnessing the power of AI and technology.

In this challenging world, music brings people together, making this concert a unifying event between Israel and Arab countries, and G42 is proud to support artistic performances like the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, which have been instrumental in shaping the future of classical music, arts and beyond.