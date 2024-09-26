- LLC company can be formed with multiple owners. The shareholders of an LLC are not liable for the company debts or financial claims in the event of the company’s failure, hence their physical assets like home, property and personal bank balance are fully protected against company debts. In the sole establishment (also known as a sole proprietorship), there is a sole owner and he is solely responsible for all the business liabilities and financial obligations of the entity. He has to bear the losses and debts. In particular, the creditors are able to go after a sole proprietor’s personal assets to compensate their debts while this may not happen in an LLC company.