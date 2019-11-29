Rulers from the across the emirates salute the ‘icons of will’

ABU DHABI: UAE rulers from across the emirates paid glowing tributes to Emirati martyrs on the occasion of the Commemoration Day.

Ajman

Describing martyrs as icons of will and persistence, His Highness Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman said the pure souls did not hesitate to meet their call of duty in defence of their religion, nation and humanity.

“On Commemoration Day, the people rally around their leadership to reiterate their loyalty, vowing to continue the journey of righteousness and supporting legitimacy everywhere, and stressing that they will never forget their martyrs and their glorious memories.

“The UAE has sent its soldiers to support ties of fraternity, responding to the Operation Decisive Storm, launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to support the brothers in Yemen and their legitimacy, and to achieve stability. As a result, the Riyadh Agreement was signed between the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council.

“On this day we are proud of the UAE Armed Forces and the Emiratis who join this great entity because they believe in the responsibility they shoulder for their country,” he said.

Umm Al Quwain

His Highness Shaikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, said that the Commemoration Day upholds the values of sacrifice, redemption and love to the homeland.

He said that national cohesion represents the true meaning of unification and effective participation in building the nation, preserving its gains and strengthening its social fabric as well as the culture of loyalty instilled by the Founding Fathers.

“It is a source of pride for us to witness the honouring of martyrs of the homeland in recognition and appreciation of their sacrifices and acts of patriotism, as they represent an immortal example of national unity and belonging.”

“The UAE’s martyrs will always be role models for the sons of the homeland who will continue to pursue the path of goodness and glory.”

Ras Al Khaimah

His Highness Shaikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said the sacrifices made by the Emirati martyrs will remain indelible in the annals of history as a source of inspiration for generations to come.

“The inspiring narratives of our martyrs on the battlefronts will remain beacons for a brighter future for the entire nation and its people. On this glorious occasion, we reiterate our utter support for our soldiers on the front lines and re-assert that the UAE will continue to disseminate a message of peace, love, and tolerance to the entire world and reiterate that sacrifices for the homeland hold a sublime significance for upholding these values,” he added.

Fujairah

His Highness Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said Commemoration Day will remain a symbol of pride, and glory.

“With all pride and gratitude, we recall the acts of patriotism of the Emirati Armed Forces who sacrificed their souls for the sake of the homeland to protect its borders and precious gains. Our martyrs are role models for belonging and loyalty to the homeland.

“While celebrating the nation’s martyrs, we renew our commitment that we, in the UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will spare no efforts to support our Arab brothers who’ve suffered from war and sabotage. We, UAE leadership and people, will continue to stand by them by sustaining the late Sheikh Zayed’s approach and principles aimed at supporting right issues and strengthening Arab bonds.

Sharjah

Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, said that the UAE martyrs believed in the supreme values of the homeland and upheld them in their hearts, translated them on the ground and proceeded in their march to support their society, so that they worked in various fields, and raced to serve their country and sacrifice their lives to defend it.

“Every year, on this day, we commemorate the martyrs of our countrymen and remember, with great pride, that they have given their most precious sacrifice for the sake of the homeland and to preserve its honour,” Shaikh Sultan added.

He continued that their sacrifice is the highest level of humanitarian giving to serve the country and return favour, praying to The Almighty God to reward them with Paradise with believers and martyrs.

He said, “Our martyrs have written the most wonderful stories of sacrifice so they deserve all the honour for what they have given for the sake of the homeland.”

Appreciation for the Armed Forces

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, said that Commemoration Day is a national occasion esteemed by all Emiratis.

“History tells that great nations are the ones that have a tremendous record of sacrifices and rich heritage of noble human values that have been passed down through generations. They recall them in crises to address besetting challenges and deliver the future. These values are embodied by our martyrs who represent role models for sacrifices that reflect quintessential Emirati values.

“Our martyrs incarnate an integrated epic that will remain a source of inspirations for UAE nationals to defend their country’s gains and principles of loyalty, belonging and sacrifice that have been inherited from late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and our Founding Fathers who instilled these values in the UAE people.

“On this occasion, we don’t only honour our martyrs, but also send a message of appreciation to our Armed Forces who are still performing their noble missions in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to reflect the UAE’s unwavering principles that support right issues and defend brothers in weal and woe.