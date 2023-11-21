Dubai: The Palm Jumeirah, a testament to human ingenuity, stands as an iconic haven for both living and working—a realm where dreams materialize against the backdrop of a man-made marvel.

Shaped like a majestic palm tree, this artificial island serves as the residence for luminaries from across the globe, elevating its status to that of a revered sanctuary, a branded haven where life and labour intertwine in a grand tapestry of aspiration and prestige.

Image Credit: Supplied

Demand here is a steady high. Through the years it has been developed, more people have moved in to live here.

Angelique Reshetnikova Senior Property Consultant, Palm Jumeirah Specialist with EVA Real Estate said this massive community has matured so much that it has withstood all market corrections and come out a winner. “The Palm Jumeirah community comprises of posh custom-made villas, garden villas, attractive beach-front apartments. The ultra-famous resort Atlantis The Palm sits in this community.”

“Besides, Palm Jumeirah is a shoppers’ paradise with three malls located here – Nakheel mall, The Pointe by Nakheel and Golden Mile Galleria. All this and more is adding to the massive demand in the community.”

A view of the 10-bedroom mansion on Dubai's The Palm Jumeirah spread across 23,745 sqft built up area over a plot size of 16,400 sqft.

10-bedroom mansion

Nicole Rodrigues for one is one loyal resident of the community. Rodrigues, an entrepreneur and founder of Diva Group of Companies is living in a sprawling villa that is currently asking a price of Dh200 million. “I am not planning on selling it, but its valuation is currently hovering around this price.”

Rodrigues’ villa is a 10-bedroom mansion spread across 23,745 sqft built up area over a plot size of 16,400 sqft.

Nicole Rodrigues, an entrepreneur and founder of Diva Group of Companies, lives in a sprawling 10-bedroom on The Palm Jumeirah.

It is located in Frond H, known as the VIP Billionaire. “It has the spectacular full view of Atlantis The Palm. It is the only villa in Frond H and so it is very private and exclusive.”

Rodrigues’ villa has a basement plus ground and two more floors above. “The house comes with a lot of storage. I have built a cinema inside, a techno gym, office, play room, a conference room, a commercial hotel kitchen fitted for professional restaurant. I also have a 17-metre enhanced swimming pool.”

Celebrities who live on The Palm Jumeirah • The Beckhams



• Shahrukh Khan



• Lindsay Lohan

I have grown right here on the Palm. At first, I lived in a garden villa, then sold it and moved to a bigger villa, sold that and moved to another bigger one. I love living in the community. It is an iconic location and is the perfect spot for someone who wishes to own a luxurious custom-built villa. - Nicole Rodrigues, The Palm Jumeirah resident

Rodrigues said: “I have grown right here on the Palm. At first, I lived in a garden villa, then sold it and moved to a bigger villa, sold that and moved to another bigger one. I love living in the community. It is an iconic location and is the perfect spot for someone who wishes to own a luxurious custom-built villa.”

Top-notch facilities

Reshetnikova said: “Palm Jumeirah today caters to all profiles of buyers. You have something for the luxury buyer, something for a more economical buyer as well. The beach front properties, infrastructure within the community and top notch facilities in the area attracts people from all walks of life.”

She added: “If you take the villas alone, we have so many different types of villas. Signature villas, there are three categories - Old style, Upgraded and Brand New Custom Made. Old style signature villas are asking between Dh35 million and Dh60 million. The upgraded ones ask between Dh55 million and Dh78 million. The custom-built signature villas ask prices Dh100 million upwards.”

Image Credit: Supplied

“If we talk about the Garden home villas – they also come in three types. Old ones are sold from Dh22 million upwards going up to around Dh34 million. The upgraded ones ask from Dh40 million upwards. Despite the inflation, demand in this community has been steady. The price per sqft has not declined here.”

"My family and I chose to live here because it is family friendly," says Lebanese expat Karim Asaad, who live in the Marina Residences apartment on The Palm.

Lebanese expat Karim Asaad , 42, working as a managing director for a private company said he believes in the community strongly. “My family and I chose to live here because it is family friendly. There are parks, malls, very spacious apartments that make it all very interesting to live,” said Asaad who lives in the Marina Residences.

He said: “We bought our apartment for Dh2.7 million in 2017, today it is asking a price of around Dh3.2 million.”

“Our property overlooks Dubai Eye and it is a sight to behold. We cannot imagine living elsewhere.”

For me, this place is the best to live in the world. - Russian expat Lilya, a resident of The Palm Jumeirah

Another Palm Jumeirah loyalist is Russian expat Lilya.

"I love it here," says Lilya, who live in Fairmont Palm Residence. She also owns a shop in Nakheel Mall on the main "trunk" of The Palm. "Nakheel is a great developer. The whole community is so well planned. We have celebrities, fashionistas, all living here. For me, this place is the best to live in the world.”

Man-made island

Palm Jumeirah is a large manmade island. It is built in the shape of a palm tree and spread over an area of 560 hectares. The development is divided into three segments - The Crescent, Trunk and Fronds. A monorail connects the different areas in the Palm.

Schools and nurseries in the development

There are several nurseries in Palm Jumeirah. Blossom Nursery is one of them.

GEMS Wellington International School and American School of Dubai are other schools near Palm Jumeirah Dubai. The International School of Choueifat is closeby in Al Sufouh area.

The waterfront community clodr to Dubai Knowledge Park where there are several educational institutions, universities such as Middlesex University, University of Wollongong and the American University of Dubai.

Facilities in and around Palm Jumeirah

Emirates Hospitals Clinic Palm Jumeirah, Dr Joy Dental Clinic, Dubai London Clinic – Nakheel Mall and Al Das Medical Clinic are some options.

Metro access