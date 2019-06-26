Runaway owner of dodgy ‘halal’ firm is holed up in the country

Muslim investors register their complaints against IMA (I Monetary Advisory) jewellery fraud at a temporary police post set up at Shivajinagar, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

DUBAI: India’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-million dollar I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam said the compay’s fugitive founder and owner Mohammad Mansoor Khan will be brought back to India.

Khan fled to the UAE on June 8 and is believed to be holed up in Ras Al Khaimah.

SIT chief Ravikanthe Gowda said they know where Khan is hiding, adding that he will be brought back "soon".

Interpol

Last week, the International Police (Interpol) issued a blue-corner notice against Khan, accused of defrauding thousands of Indians — including many based in the UAE.

Angry investors thronging IMA’s office in Bengaluru. IMA, headquartered in Bengaluru, shut shop last week causing panic among thousands of investors, almost all of them Muslims.

A blue-corner notice is an inquiry notice issued to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation.

Unlike a red corner notice, it doesn’t seek arrest of a wanted person to face extradition or other lawful action.

On Monday, SIT carried out yet another raid on IMA’s business establishments in Bengaluru where the company is headquartered. Around 41 kg jewellery and a pistol with 50 bullets were recovered during the search operation.

The raid came shortly after Khan released a YouTube video saying he was ready to return to India help in the investigations, but feared being killed.

Bengaluru: Muslim investors register their complaints against IMA (I Monetary Advisory) jewellery fraud at a temporary police post set up at Shivajinagar, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI6_12_2019_000132B) Image Credit: PTI

In a previous raid, conducted at the house of Khan’s third divorced wife, SIT found 43 kg gold, 5,864 carat of diamond and 520 kg of silver.

The probe team said it has also identified nearly 30 immovable properties, including commercial buildings, believed to be owned by Khan.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said his government would bring to book the perpetrators of the Ponzi scheme fraud, irrespective of how influential they were.

So far, nearly 40,000 police complaints have been filed against IMA which allegedly disguised a suspected Ponzi scheme as a halal investment programme and sought investments from people, almost all of them Muslims.

I-Monetary Advisory Group (IMA) founder-owner Mohammad Mansoor Khan who has reportedly fled to Dubai

Khan has dismissed the allegations and instead blamed corrupt bureaucrats and politicians for the company’s collapse.

Bengaluru police said they will offer full protection to Mansoor if he returns to the city and surrenders.

IMA investors in the UAE said they are keeping their fingers crossed.