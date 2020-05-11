Vijaya kumar kunchan with his late wife Geetha Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian expat working in Dubai has lost his wife and is desperate to go home to perform her final rites.

Vijaya Kumar Kunchan Kunchan, 50, working as a site supervisor for a construction company in Dubai heard the news of the untimely death of his wife Geetha, 40, from a cardiac arrest on Saturday, May 9.

Kunchan, hailing from Pazhagad, Kerala, said in a telephone interview to Gulf News that he was shocked to hear of his wife’s passing.

“I have been trying to get on any repatriation flight to Kerala, but to no avail,” he said.

The Dubai worker, who earns Dh2,050 salary a month is also concerned about the ticket cost, but his thoughts right now are on how he can reach India to see his wife for one last time.

Unable to contain his tears, an emotional Kunchan, said: “I am in a desperate situation, I hope someone hears me out and puts me on the next available flight.”

“On Saturday, my wife Geetha complained of chest pain. She went to the hospital. The doctors gave her an injection and sent her back home. Later in the day, she developed chest pains again and succumbed to a severe cardiac arrest. This is an emergency situation and I hope the consulate and Indian embassy puts me on the next flight. I don’t mind going to Kannur and driving to Pazhagad. I just want to see my wife,” he added.

Kunchan said he has only shot left with the Dubai-Kannur flight scheduled for Tuesday, May 12. “There is no other flight this week for Kerala. I hope I get in,” he added