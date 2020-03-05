38 year old was sacked after he allegedly made online threat to rape a law student

Delhi law student Swati Khanna who allegedly received an online death threat from the chef Image Credit: Twitter

DUBAI: Indian police have registered a complaint against sacked Dubai chef Trilok Singh for making an online threat to rape Delhi-based law student Swati Khanna, known for her outspoken views against India’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday evening, hours before Singh was expected to land in the Indian capital from Dubai.

Singh, 38, who worked as a chef at the Grand Barbeque Indian restaurant in Deira, flew out of Dubai on Wednesday.

In his message, the father of two had allegedly called Swati a prostitute and threatened to rape her and mutilate her genitals.

Social media erupted in uproar after Swati posted the offensive message on Facebook. Singh was fired on Sunday shortly after Gulf News reported the incident.

The following day his employment visa was cancelled.

Detailing the sequence of events in her complaint, Swati said she’s worried about her safety. “He [Singh] will be in Delhi soon. I am concerned about my safety,” she said.

Swati said she will withdraw her complaint if Singh accepts his mistake and apologises.