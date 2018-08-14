Dubai: A 47-year-old Indian man on Tuesday won $1 million (around Dh3.6 million) in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion.

J.I. Chacko, who is from India’s Kerala state, became the 278th Millennium Millionaire in the draw, which was held on Tuesday at Concourse D of Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport.

Chacko is currently working for a pharmaceutical company in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He was delighted that his ticket No. 4960 won, saying: “I’ve been waiting for this call from Dubai Duty Free for years since I started participating in the Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions. Thank you for conveying this extremely happy news.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, Dubai Duty Free also conducted the Finest Surprise draw and announced four winners of luxury vehicles.

Nawaf Mohammad Al Najdi, a 48-year-old Kuwaiti national based in Kuwait, won a Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Series 1692 with ticket No. 0883. Al Najdi, a financial specialist for Kuwait’s Ministry of Finance, bought his first-ever ticket from Dubai Duty Free during his stopover in Dubai while returning to Kuwait from his US vacation. He said: “I just couldn’t believe my luck as a first-time ticket buyer — thank you, Dubai Duty Free!”

Another winner to take home a luxury car was Peria Karuppan Chelliah Frederick, an Indian national based in Dubai, who won a Range Rover HSE 380HP in Series 1694 with ticket No. 1286. Frederick, a resident of Dubai for 26 years and a general manager for Jamal Al Ghurair Establishment, is a long-time participant in Dubai Duty Free promotions. He said: “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for such a wonderful surprise. I am glad that my perseverance has finally paid off.”

Pushparaj Muniyoor, a 30-year-old Keralite living in Dubai, won a BMW S 1000 RR motorbike in Series 342 with ticket No. 0958. Muniyoor, who bought his ticket online, was surprised that he indeed had won. Muniyoor, a marketing manager for Gulf Gate Typing in Dubai, has been buying the ticket online for a year now. He said: “I feel extremely lucky myself and can’t wait to drive my beautiful bike on Dubai roads. I would like to thank Dubai Duty Free for such a fantastic promotion.”

Lastly, Mohammad Maroof Soomro, a 35-year-old Dubai-based Pakistani national, won the BMW S 1000 R motorbike in Series 343 with ticket No. 0119. Soomro, a key account manager for an oil trading company in Dubai who recently participated in Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion, bought his winning ticket during a weekend trip to Karachi in July.