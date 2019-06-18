Dr. B.R. Shetty, founder of NMC Healthcare Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/ Gulf News

Dubai: Prominent Indian businessman Dr B. R. Shetty, founder and chairman of NMC Healthcare, Finablr, Neopharma and BRS Ventures, has received his long term 10-year UAE residency visa on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the billionaire businessman drove down to Dubai to collect his passport from the office of Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, director-general of GDRFA.

The Abu Dhabi resident, a veteran, has lived in the UAE for 46 years, dedicating a large part of his life to building the healthcare empire in the UAE, GCC and rest of the world.

Dr. Shetty joins a bandwagon of other successful Indian businessmen to receive the long-term residency visa.

Since May 22 other businessmen have received their new stamped visas. Vasu Shroff, chairman- Regal Group of Companies, Khushi Khatwani, managing director, Khushi Group of companies & Al Nisr Cinema Film, Rizwan Sajan, chairman of Danube, Lulu chairman M.A. Yousuf Ali being some of them.

Speaking to Gulf News in a telephone interview, Dr. Shetty said he was grateful for the recognition. “The whole process of getting my passport with the new visa was done very swiftly. Everything was so well arranged. Everybody at the immigration was so repectful towards. This just reaffirms my love for this country and the people of UAE.”

“I have spent a lifetime here and to receive the long-term residency visa is indeed a recognition of what I have dreamed of. The visa has been issued for myself and my family.”

“I came here with a dream and practically nothing in my pocket. My achievements have happened here in the land of UAE. Thanks to the government's policies, ease of running business, this has been possible. When it comes to infrastructure and logistics of running a business, there is no country in the world that can match the UAE,” said Dr. Shetty.