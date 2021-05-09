This Ramadan, share stories and enjoy a delicious meal with your loved ones with IKEA’s mouth-watering lamb ouzi. Customers can now visit any IKEA store across the UAE and order the meal for takeaway and enjoy from the comfort of their home.
A family feast is incomplete without a plate of ouzi. This aromatic spiced rice with minced lamb is a one-pot recipe, which means you get to infuse all the delicious spices together.
But don’t worry if you don’t have the time to prepare this elaborate dish at home. Just head to your nearest IKEA store and place an order for takeaway.
This traditional Arabian dish is a special edition only for the holy month of Ramadan with the Swedish retailer extending the offer until Eid.
Serving a family of six, the lamb ouzi is priced at Dh199, however if you are an IKEA Family member, you can get the dish for a special price of Dhs 175.
The offer is valid until May 15.
Call 800 4532 to place your order in advance for pick-up after 24 hours.
For more information, visit www.ikea.ae