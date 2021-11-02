REDTAG’s new initiative will locate your preferred size within its stores in the UAE

Image Credit: Supplied

REDTAG is committed to delivering a fufilling and exemplary shopping experience to all its shoppers every single time. When you shop at REDTAG, you can be assured that you will have many reasons to smile. From access to updated fashion and homeware collections to consistently receiving a value-packed and affordable experience, REDTAG strives to make shopping a delight for everyone.

Delivering on that promise, REDTAG is making your shopping experience easier with an exclusive initiative that prioritises your convenience. It realises that finding your preferred size every time you shop for an outfit is a dream come true. That’s why it is bringing you the Find Your Size initiative. REDTAG is the only value fashion brand in the GCC to offer this service. So if you’ve seen the perfect wrap-dress for your friend’s birthday bash but your size is missing on the rack, just head over to any of its in-store associates, and they will help locate your size within REDTAG stores across the country.

With the Find Your Size initiative, you can now shop knowing that getting your preferred size in the outfit of your choice is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Once you have found your preferred design:

1. Approach any of its on-floor store associates and let them know the preferred size of the outfit you wish to purchase.

2. The associates always have access to the inventory on their tablets. They will try to locate your size across all REDTAG stores within the country and identify the nearest store where the item is available.

3. Once they Find Your Size, you can pay for the item in-store, and REDTAG will ship your desired fit to your doorstep for free within 48 hours. Or you can choose to collect it from the store, as per your convenience.

This service is available across REDTAG’s GCC stores – so now you can shop, knowing that your perfectly sized favourite apparel is always within reach.

REDTAG is passionate about exceeding expectations. So apart from Find Your Size, it brings you a host of other initiatives as part of the #WearASmile campaign, all designed to provide a complete and engaging shopping experience. From Anytime, Anywhere Exchange and Personal Stylist to Instant Gifts and Free Home Delivery, REDTAG is dedicated to exceeding your expectations with its #WearASmile programme.

What’s more?

As part of REDTAG’s other ongoing promises, it is going above and beyond the usual to provide unique services and experiences at every stage. Some examples include RT Rewards - REDTAG’s tiered loyalty programme, as well as REDTAG Listens, a commitment to respond to your queries within 24 hours across its omnichannel touchpoints. With REDTAG’s brand ambassador initiative, you can enjoy additional perks by becoming a part of the community and championing and endorsing the brand based on your experience.

At REDTAG, delivering exceptional service isn’t just a brand promise. It’s what drives the company to do everything possible to create a unique and engaging experience for you, leaving you smiling throughout your shopping journey. So, if you are on the lookout for some trendy fashion wear, stylish accessories, or eclectic homeware, step into REDTAG stores today. If you are in Saudi Arabia, you can visit the store online.