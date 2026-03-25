Visa duration, costs, and timelines

Visa duration depends on the sponsorship structure. Under private sponsorship, families can apply for a one-year visa. Under company sponsorship, a two-year visa is issued and is generally more cost-effective for expatriates. Processing timelines typically range from one to four weeks depending on the company, sponsorship type, documentation readiness, and whether the worker is inside or outside the UAE. Market benchmarks for two-year arrangements commonly fall between AED 8,500 and AED 17,000 depending on sponsorship structure, included services, and deposit requirements. Requesting a written, itemised breakdown is critical for accurate comparison.

Comparing sponsorship routes in practice

1. Two year cisa cost structure

Under company sponsorship through maids.cc, the two year visa cost is Dh8,500 with no deposit required.

Under private sponsorship, total costs typically reach around Dh17,000, and households may also be required to provide a refundable security deposit.

Many traditional maid agencies advertise visa costs around Dh8,500, but often require an additional Dh5,000 deposit that is held for the duration of the contract.

2. Government visits and administrative process

With maids.cc, the application process is completed online in approximately five minutes via WhatsApp, and documentation is handled digitally.

Under private sponsorship, families usually visit multiple government offices or typing centres to complete medical testing, Emirates ID registration, contract processing, and visa stamping.

Most traditional agencies often require several in-person office visits as part of their processing structure.

3. Documentation requirements

Through maids.cc, documentation is simplified, typically requiring only the maid’s passport copy to begin visa processing.

Private sponsorship generally requires a broader document set, including Ejari, salary certificates, bank statements, cheques, and in some cases attested documents.

Most agencies request similar documentation such as Ejari contracts, post-dated cheques, and attestations.

4. Visa issuance timeline

With maids.cc, visa issuance is typically completed in approximately 7 days after application.

Private sponsorship processes commonly take around 30 days due to multiple approval stages.

Most traditional agencies often operate within similar 30 day timelines.

5. Salary transfer mechanism

Under maids.cc sponsorship, salary transfers are automated monthly through regulated systems aligned with WPS requirements.

Under private sponsorship, salary payment may be managed in cash or manually through bank transfers.

Most traditional agencies require manual monthly salary transfer handling.

6. End of service liability

With company sponsorship through maids.cc, end of service dues are handled under provider liability.

Under private sponsorship, the household remains fully responsible for gratuity payments, ticket allowances, and final settlements.

Most agency structures that rely on household sponsorship also place this liability on the family.

7. Travel NOC and exit support

Under maids.cc arrangements, travel No Objection Certificate support is included when required.

Under private sponsorship, this is not applicable since the household is the sponsor.

Many agencies charge additional administrative fees or require deposits for travel approvals.

8. Refund policy

With maids.cc, refunds are available before visa issuance, minus government fees already paid.

Under private sponsorship and most traditional agencies, fees are generally non refundable once processing begins.

Legal Responsibilities Households Must Understand

Regardless of sponsorship structure, domestic workers in the UAE are protected by minimum legal standards. Salaries must be paid on time with proof of payment, and MOHRE recognises WPS as the official wage payment mechanism. Workers are entitled to weekly rest, daily rest periods, annual leave, sick leave, and clearly defined contract terms. Even when a provider sponsors the worker, households remain responsible for fair treatment and appropriate working conditions.

Common FAQs about hiring a maid in the UAE

1. What is maids.cc and how does it work?

maids.cc is a MOHRE-approved domestic worker service provider in the UAE and the country’s second largest employer, with over 30,000 employees. It is also the largest visa issuer and ranks among the top government-endorsed service companies in the UAE. Having served over 83,000 clients with a 4.8 Google rating, maids.cc helps families hire or sponsor maids legally, entirely online through WhatsApp. The company manages all visa, medical, and payroll steps to ensure the process is fast, compliant, and hassle-free.

2. What are the services offered by maids.cc?

maids.cc offers three key services: the Maids Visa Service, the Full-time Live-in or Live-out Service and Hourly Cleaning and Nanny services

3. Is maids.cc licensed and approved by MOHRE?

Yes. maids.cc operates as a MOHRE-approved Domestic Worker Services Center under the current UAE domestic worker regulations, ensuring every process remains legal and transparent.

4. How long does it take to get a maid’s visa in the UAE through maids.cc?

With private sponsorship and other maid agencies, the process takes 30 days after applying. With maids.cc, the process takes 7 days after applying.

5. How much does the Maids visa service cost?

With private sponsorship, the maid’s visa costs Dh17,000. With maids.cc, the Maids Visa Service costs Dh8,500 and is valid for two years.

6. Does maids.cc help families hire a maid if they don’t have one yet?

Yes. maids.cc supports compliant recruitment and onboarding for families who are still searching, managing the full process through MOHRE-approved systems. Families can hire on flexible monthly contracts, with options for same-day maid arrival in some cases and unlimited free replacements. Because the maid remains under maids.cc sponsorship, households are not the legal employer or visa sponsor, which significantly reduces employer-side legal and administrative exposure.

6. What documents do I need to use maids.cc’s services?

To begin the process, families are typically asked to provide a copy of the bank account holder’s Emirates ID and a screenshot showing the bank account IBAN, which is required for monthly payments. If the service involves visa sponsorship through maids.cc, a copy of the maid’s passport is also required for visa processing purposes.

The UAE domestic worker framework in 2026 prioritises legal clarity, worker protection, and documented employment relationships. Families that understand the difference between recruitment and sponsorship are far more likely to avoid delays, unnecessary costs, and compliance risks. By following MOHRE approved pathways and selecting transparent sponsorship structures, households can hire domestic help legally and confidently while maintaining full compliance with UAE law.