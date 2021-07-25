Shai Zamanian, Legal Director, Amrican Legal Center Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Are you a parent desperately looking to increase your child’s chances of getting into one of the best universities in the world and having access to better career opportunities? It is a well-known fact that the top ranked universities in the world are located in the United States. Research shows that the best institutions ranked based on indicators such as academic research performance and global and regional reputations are U.S. universities. This article gives you an overview of how the EB-5 immigrant investor program can help you not only in increasing your chances of obtaining an acceptance into one of the top institutions in the United States but also in providing an upperhand in having access to better internship and employment opportunities.

The EB-5 immigrant investor program comes with a host of benefits for foreign nationals and their qualifying dependents. Top amongst them is the education benefits that often prompt prospective investors to choose EB-5 between other immigration programs. By participating in the EB-5 program and obtaining a U.S. green card, investors and their dependents can get access to free education in lower public schools, access to scholarships and federal grants, and higher chance of admission into elite universities in the U.S.

As participants of the program will become lawful permanent residents, they will have the same rights and privileges as those belonging to US citizens. An individual with a U.S. green card obtained through the EB-5 program wishing to study in a US institution will not be considered as an international student and will therefore not be made subject to the international admission quota prior to being accepted into a university. Furthermore, their fee structure will be the same applicable to U.S. citizens and will not be subject to increased international payment structures or tariffs. Should investor dependents qualify for U.S. scholarships and grants they would be able to allocate that money towards their university tuition as opposed to their parents paying full tuition fees.

University admission

The world's best universities are located in the United States, universities such as Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of California at Berkeley, and the California Institute of Technology to name a few are the elite universities students aim to attend post high school graduation. While the EB-5 program will not provide automatic entry to university, it will provide students with a considerably higher chance of acceptance into these universities. As an example, the acceptance rates for freshman students in the University of California at Berkeley was 16.8% in 2019 and 17.6% in 2020. Comparatively, the rate of acceptance of international students was only 9.14% in 2019. This means that if an applicant has a U.S. green obtained through the EB-5 program, he or she will be able to take advantage of a higher percentage of acceptance into U.S. universities.

Employment opportunities

In addition to higher rates of acceptance into universities, US green card holders have better access to internship and employment opportunities. Most university students require various internships on their resume to boost their experience to become ideal candidates for employers. However, international students often find it difficult to find internships given that many internship positions have a requirement of being a US person. A green card holder is considered as a US person and therefore a student with a green card has better access to internship opportunities which incidentally increase the chances of employment later down the line. With a green card in hand, an employer need not be concerned with visa processing and the cost and time associated with hiring an international candidate. Therefore, in a scenario where two candidates are competing for the same position and the only difference is that one has a green card and the other does not, it is most likely that the employer would choose the green card holder to save itself the hassle of obtaining a visa and work permit for the international applicant.