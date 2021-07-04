Image Credit: Supplied

As the GCC continues its march towards a cashless society, a future free from banknotes and coins is less accessible for some than others.

Online marketplaces — particularly those in the electronics, fashion, and grocery delivery sectors — have witnessed substantial growth over the past year, as countries around the region went into various stages of lockdown, which forced residents to increase their online spending even as traditional brick-and-mortar businesses hurriedly accelerated their digital storefront offerings.

Launched in 2015, LikeCard, the Dubai-based company with a branch in Saudi Arabia aims to fill the gap between paid online services and customers through its variety of prepaid cards and easy and secure payment methods. It has more than four million users with 80,000 purchase orders on a daily basis.

With its headquarters in Dubai and offices across the Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, LikeCard has partnered with more than 70 regional and international e-commerce operators.

It allows people who love gift cards to purchase them with an easy, simple and secure payment method.

You can also shop online on platforms including Amazon, Noon, SHEIN and much more.

LikeCard boasts a variety of products and services with 3,000 pre-paid cards such as iTunes, Google Play, Steam, Spotify and Anghami, top-up cards, and video-on-demand cards like Netflix, Shahid VIP, Starzplay and Spacetoon Go.

Gamers, meanwhile, are spoilt for choice by LikeCard, which offers gift cards for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Free fire, Minecraft, Steam, Roblox, Fortnite, PUBG and more.

What’s more, it offers different payment methods such as bank transfer and Apple Pay in addition to local payment gateways such as Knet, Oman net, STC Pay, Mada and Fawry.

LikeCard has strong business relationships with the biggest banks and companies in the GCC as well as across the world and support them with their loyalty and reward programmes.

The CEO of LikeCard, Ammar Alsoos’s vision for the company is to become the best choice for every entertainment searcher in the Middle East and North Africa and worldwide with the best prices and services.

LikeCard has big plans to enter new markets and build global business relationships with a huge catalogue for all brands and games worldwide.