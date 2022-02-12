Dubai: With massive engagements at Expo 2020 Dubai, an investment of over Dh125 million for global education and a host of new key initiatives, Dubai Cares marked 2021 as a historic year of strengthening international education agendas despite the COVID-19 challenges.

Part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the UAE-based global philanthropic organisation, which is also formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UNDGC), has revealed a series of achievements in the past year.

Marking a series of key milestones in its 14-year-long journey within 60 developing countries, Dubai Cares concluded 2021 with a number of global achievements that have enhanced its position as an active advocate for global education transformation, said a statement from Dubai Media Office.

Despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, it said Dubai Cares launched new key initiatives and programmes that have together contributed towards its vision of being a global leading force driving the transformation of education and learning towards a prosperous and sustainable future for all.

Global investment

In 2021, Dubai Cares invested a total of Dh125,912,606 ($34.276 million) towards global education across several key components including the launch of the six new programmes worth Dh17,916,908 ($4.877 million).

Dubai Cares was able to reach more than 21 million individuals in 60 developing countries since its inception, bringing the total number of programmes to 233 including the new programmes covering a diverse range of themes including Youth Skills and the Future of Work, and School Health and Nutrition.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and vice-chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “2021 will be remembered as a historic year not only for Dubai Cares, but also for the UAE and the education sector as a whole. Our achievements over the past year proudly represent our leadership’s enduring commitment to being a proactive global voice for education transformation.”

Dr Tariq Al Gurg Image Credit: Supplied

“The world has long suffered the consequences of a broken and outdated education system. With all the initiatives we embarked upon last year, the UAE has strengthened its role in the global education community as a tireless champion for a better future for our children and youth, marked by the resounding success of initiatives such as the RewirEd Summit among our other key engagements.”

He said the founder of Dubai Cares, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was the main driving force behind the innovative engagements that made 2021 the most successful year to date for the organisation.

“[The vision of His Highness] resonated as an inspiration for us to push the boundaries and deliver the best solutions that can give children and youth globally the future they deserve,” he added.

Dubai Cares at Expo

The Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme ‘The Future is Human’ has been inviting visitors of all ages including children, youth, parents, educators, high-level delegates and people from all walks of life to go through an immersive and interactive journey into the future of education, skilling and work.

Dubai Cares Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The pavilion attracted 74,488 international and local visitors in 2021, and hosted 4,641 students from more than 250 schools, who participated in the educational workshops organized by Dubai Cares. It welcomed 874 school visits in 2021, allowing teachers and students the opportunity to debunk myths around learning and enjoy a sneak peek into the future of education, and the skills of the future.

The pavilion hosted 47 events on various topics as well as 58 delegations including UN representatives, government officials, high-level dignitaries and private institutions.

RewirEd Summit

Bringing together 2,810 in-person and 1,376 virtual participants from more than 90 countries, the three-day-long RewirEd Summit that took place from December 12-14 at Expo 2020 Dubai, firmly established the UAE’s place on the world map as an important global hub for high-level discussions on the future of education.

RewirEd Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The Summit featured 500 international speakers including 38 current and former presidents, heads-of-state and ministers to deliberate on critical but largely overlooked topics related to education that would help shape the future course of the education ecosystem.

It featured the launch of key initiatives such as the “Passport to Earning”, the “RewirEd Global Declaration on Connectivity for Education”, the “Sharjah Child Friendly School and Nurseries Toolkit”, “UNESCO Futures of Education Report”, and “RewirEd Global Declaration on Connectivity for Education.”

Initiatives such as “Innovating Education in Africa Pitch” and “RewirEd Provocations Award Ceremony,” were other highlights.

Outcomes Report

The outcomes of the RewirEd Summit will be captured in an outcomes report, led by the Education Commission, which will feed into the Transforming Education Summit, due to be convened by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres in September 2022. The report will highlight the case for investment and a clear call to action in the countdown to 2030.

Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general, United Nations said: “I thank Dubai Cares and partners for bringing us together at this crucial time. The COVID-19 pandemic risks turning a global learning crisis into a generational catastrophe that undermines decades of progress and threatens our collective efforts to achieve the SDGs by 2030. But this crisis also presents us with an opportunity to close the equity gap, reach the most vulnerable, invest in girls’ education and end the learning poverty.”

“I commend Dubai Cares and its partners for bringing us together to seize this opportunity. The RewirEd Summit deliberations provide an important building block for the Transforming Education Summit that we [the UN] will convene next September. Together, we can help boost public support and political commitment for education and ensure that promises translate into ambitious actions for learners everywhere.”

The RewirEd Summit was led by Dubai Cares, in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and in close coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), and delivered in partnership with global stakeholders.

Committed volunteers

Despite the ongoing health crisis, volunteers remained committed to supporting Dubai Cares activities through their participation in key events including the RewirEd Talks, RewirEd Summit, Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and Volunteer Emirates (School Kits Packing and School Refurbishment). The organisation also participated in two high-level events including International Association for Volunteer Effort’s (IAVE) Global Volunteering Leadership Summit held in partnership with Emirates Foundation and Emirates School Establishments’ annual work placement strategy webinar to further strengthen the UAE’s position as a civic leader.

Online fundraising

In 2021, Dubai Cares launched an online fundraising platform on its website to encourage digital giving, by inviting residents from within the UAE and beyond to help people in need, take action in an emergency, or celebrate an occasion like a birthday or wedding by inviting friends and family to donate in support of children’s education rather than usual gifts.

The unique platform allows fundraisers to choose the cause they would like to support such as Adopt a School, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, School Feeding, Early Childhood Development, Youth Empowerment, Girls Education and Teacher Training amongst others. By registering on the platform, fundraisers have the option to keep track of the contributions directed to their campaign.

Dignified Storytelling

Upholding the UAE’s vision of furthering human dignity around the world, Dubai Cares launched Dignified Storytelling in May 2021 along with Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC). The initiative’s aim is to create an ecosystem that fosters a shared understanding and practice of storytelling within the development and humanitarian sector that maintains and upholds the dignity of all persons, and contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dignified Storytelling event at Expo Image Credit: Supplied