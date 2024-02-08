Home Centre, one of the largest retailers of furniture and home furnishings in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian sub-continent, has curated five brand-new Ramadan collections, giving homes across the region the opportunity to make room for new memories during the holy month.

Each collection – Desert Elegance, Faris, Sama, Noura and Kashida for Home Centre – in the Make More Room for Ramadan campaign celebrates unique textures, fabrics and patterns influenced by the region’s rich heritage, allowing customers to create their own unique style at home this Ramadan.

Image Credit: Supplied

The Desert Elegance collection captures the magical spirit of the desert and classic mid-century design, applying organic shapes, bold patterns, earthy tones and striking silhouettes to bring the natural beauty of the region indoors to create warm and cozy living and dining spaces to gather in.

Image Credit: Supplied

In a homage to an icon of the region, the luxurious Faris collection is inspired by Arabian horses, dramatically mixing indulgent marbles and shimmering metallics to create a striking yet elegant impact.

With energy and creativity at its heart, the Sama collection uses fluid shapes and ripple effects to create sophisticated signature pieces to elevate any space. Flowing lines, gold accents, and sumptuous velvets offer a premium and organic feel.

Image Credit: Supplied

Influenced by modern mashrabiya architecture and structured origami designs, the Noura collection applies soft and contemporary neutral colours and textures evoking a sense of serenity and calm.

And finally, the fifth curation in Home Centre’s Ramadan collection is an exclusive collaboration with Kashida Design aptly titled Kashida for Home Centre. This iconic partnership with the UAE-based design house sees artistic Kufic script and calligraphy lend a sense of cultural richness to wall art, furniture, dining sets and more.

Image Credit: Supplied

“As a homegrown brand from the region, Ramadan is very special to us,” says Sameer Jain, CEO, Home Centre. “We understand the sentiment of the season and recognise the extraordinary pressures that fall upon homemakers as they prepare to welcome Ramadan into their homes.

“As a brand that celebrates individual expression, our objective is to always offer true choice through our extensive range of styles and price points. With a profound understanding born from our own reverence for Ramadan, we meticulously curate our collections that strike the perfect balance between trendy and traditional, enabling our customers to infuse their homes with their unique style and creativity, ensuring a truly memorable Ramadan experience.”

Image Credit: Supplied

The Make More Room for Ramadan campaign was launched at a VIP event at Al Seef Heritage Hotel in Dubai. Guests were joined by the region’s leading influencers and interior design enthusiasts who experienced the new collection through five specially curated sensory zones. The immersive experience included a stunning luxury majlis, a tablescaping masterclass with interior design expert, Leia Sfier, a summer zone and a desert elegance zone, alongside a traditional calligraphy artist and live music.

“Ramadan being a month of gathering, togetherness, and wholesome moments at home, our campaign revolves around the concept of making more room for memories during Ramadan,” says Siddarth Sivaprakash, Head of Marketing, Home Centre.

“Ramadan is a busy time at home. There’s extended family, the pressures of hosting, a spirit of festivity and a touch of chaos, all the ingredients that make for the most cherished memories.

“The concept of room extends beyond the physical space to allow for new memories to be made, new connections to be forged, new moments to be shared. The core idea behind the campaign is to encourage individuals and families to expand the intangible spaces within their hearts and homes during Ramadan.”