Hive Furniture Show, the GCC’s only dedicated event focusing on big-box retailers and wholesale traders, is under way at Expo Centre Sharjah. Running until June 16 from 10am to 6pm, the third edition of the show hosts more than 180 global exhibitors from 15 countries.
Showcasing exquisitely curated furniture from around the world, the collections span trendy pieces for offices, living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and outdoors. The show will offer buyers from more than 40 countries the opportunity to explore the latest furniture trends and network with manufacturers from across the globe under one roof.
To support sustainable furniture, this edition will host a seminar for factories on how to apply sustainable practices across their operations. A tree will also be planted for each factory that participates in the seminar in coordination with the authorised environmental entities.
“As the UAE celebrates the Year of Sustainability, we are proud to contribute by engaging our stakeholders and empowering them to become more sustainable and play a part in creating a better environment,” says Gautam Mulani, Co-founder of Hive Furniture Show.
Manish Bhatia, the other co-founder, explains that the Middle Eastern furniture market, estimated at $3.61 billion (Dh13.2 billion) in 2022, is expected to grow to $4.36 billion by 2026. "We are ready through our show to cater to this growth by attracting top manufacturers from across the globe. We are confident that Hive Furniture Show will grow further over the coming years to cater to the increasing regional demand for quality furniture.”
Furniture business in the UAE is one of the major businesses uplifted by the real estate sector. Increased construction activity — both in residential and commercial properties, rising urbanisation, and the increase in disposable income are some of the major factors driving growth in the GCC furniture market. In the UAE in particular, people are continuously increasing their spending and investing in higher-quality furniture products while renovating their living rooms and kitchens.
Hive Furniture Show is expecting more than 7,000 trade buyers from 40 countries at this year’s event. In attendance will be buyers from several countries including the UAE, Australia, Kenya, Tanzania and India.