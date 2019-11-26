The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC) has announced its support to 15 establishments in the UAE, including educational institutions holding various events in celebration of the UAE’s 48th National Day. The HHC will also host the official event on December 2 at the Heritage Village in Dubai’s Global Village. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC) has announced its support to 15 establishments in the UAE, including educational institutions holding various events in celebration of the UAE’s 48th National Day. The HHC will also host the official event on December 2 at the Heritage Village in Dubai’s Global Village.

With 2019 declared as the ‘Year of Tolerance’, several activities have been lined up showcasing the UAE’s rich heritage and traditions as manifested by its traditional songs, arts and culture.

“The activities also portray the history of the UAE and the traditions of the hundreds of nationalities that have been coexisting peacefully since the country’s foundation in 1971,” said Hind bin Demaithan Al Qemzi, HHC Director of Events.

The HHC has taken a different approach this year by moving towards providing support to various educational institutions, schools and universities holding events on the 48th National Day. “The centre has become a leader in providing support to enrich the national identity and boost social heritage activities among the local communities. Events will revolve around celebrating the traditions of our Emirati ancestors, whose legacy we live today and into the future,” Al Quemzi underlined.