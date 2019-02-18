“Eventually, cessation of smoking is the objective. But there are three lines, or methods, to reach this. The first option is to quit smoking without any aid, which only 5 per cent of smokers achieve; the second is to use aids like patches, gums lozenges or prescription medication which research has shown achieves success in only 20-25 per cent of smokers. The quit rates are disappointing. Smokers need a third line or option to slowly help them wean off the habit. Introducing [vaping] option to the UAE residents might help the cause of smoking de-addiction,” said Dr Farsalinos.